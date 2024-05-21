Humane AI Pin: After the failure of its first AI gadget, the company is now up for sale

Only a few months after delivering its first AI-based product, the Humane company is now reportedly looking to be sold to investors.

This information could almost be considered a textbook case: according to the Bloomberg site, the Humane company is now for sale. This information would come from several sources concordant and familiar with the firm, only a few weeks after the marketing of the first units of the AI ​​Pin, the company's first product.

Announced at the end of 2023, the Humane AI Pin quickly caused a sensation. The promise of this little badge was to free ourselves from our dependence on smartphones by simply interacting with our voice. The AI ​​Pin was notably sold as capable of answering emails, making calls, ordering items on Amazon, etc. At the head of this project were former Apple employees: Bethany Bongiorno, former director of iOS and MacOS systems and Imran Chaudhri, designer of the iPhone, iPod, iPad and Apple Watch.

Unfortunately for the company, the first deliveries and tests of the AI ​​Pin quickly proved disastrous. As it was, the device was missing many functions promised during its announcement and the bugs were extremely numerous. This made it much more difficult to use the AI ​​Pin than simply pulling out your smartphone to complete a task. Add to that shaky heat dissipation and laughable battery life, and you have every reason to shun the device.

Today, the Bloomberg site reports that the company is in discussions with a financial advisor for a possible buyout estimated between $750 million and $1 billion. If this sale could reveal a strategy to expand the company, the timing remains quite revealing of this new industry, while the Rabbit R1, another large AI-based device has also come under fire after the first returns from the specialized press.

A fairly revealing timing of the impact and usefulness of artificial intelligence among the general public. If AI is clearly on the rise with investors, it still has to prove its legitimacy with real customers. The Humane company has not yet responded to requests from the press and has not confirmed this information at this time.