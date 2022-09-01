How to watch Amazon Prime Video for free with the trial offer?

Did you know it's possible to watch Amazon Prime Video for free? During a trial period, you can enjoy all Prime Video content for a free trial.

[Updated September 1, 2022, 5:30 PM] It is entirely possible to test the Amazon Prime Video platform for a limited time before committing. Indeed, Amazon allows its future subscribers to test its services for a period of 30 days. This therefore represents a month to decide whether or not you wish to continue your subscription to the Prime Video streaming service. How to start your free trial month on Amazon Prime Video?

Once on the Amazon Prime Video home page, click on the top right on the "Try for free" button. You will need to log in to your Amazon account or create one using an email address and a secure password. You will then arrive on a summary page with information on the Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video offer as well as your personal information: your email address, your method of payment (necessary even for the free offer) as well as your billing address. After making sure that all this information is correct, you can click on the "Start your 30-day free trial" button.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

As a reminder, once this 30-day trial period has elapsed, you will be charged €69.90 for the annual Amazon Prime subscription. If you do not wish to subscribe to it after having tested the offer, be aware that you will have to indicate this before the first deadline. To do this, you will need to go to Amazon in the "Your Amazon Prime Account" section. At the top of the page is a "Manage Subscription" section which will allow you to end your Amazon Prime subscription and therefore the Amazon Prime Video offer. Once this process has been completed, you will therefore no longer be a subscriber to Amazon Prime and you will not be debited for the annual amount of the subscription. You will therefore no longer be able to benefit from delivery in one working day as well as from the catalog of Amazon Prime Video.