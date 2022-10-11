How to transfer my photos from my smartphone to my computer

Do you have beautiful photos on your smartphone, and would like to transfer them to your computer? Discover our guide to easily send your best photos to your computer, and enjoy them on a big screen.

Sometimes we may need to transfer photos and videos from our mobile device to our computer. But you can get stuck because of compatibility issues between different types of devices. Discover our different solutions to efficiently and easily transfer all your photos from your smartphone to your personal computer.

Even if today Macs, Windows PCs, iPhones and Android phones communicate well with each other to create ecosystems, there are still certain specificities to know about the different devices. In any case, the transfer of your photos can be done either via a USB cable or via a wireless method via an application or a site dedicated to storage. Here are the different methods to transfer all your photos and videos from your Android phone, iPhone to PC or Mac.

Windows perfectly allows you to transfer photos from your iPhone to a PC. To do this, you will first need to connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cable. Make sure your phone is on and unlocked, as Windows does not detect locked devices. Next, click on your Start button on the PC and look for your Photos app. Once in the app, select Import > from USB device. All you have to do is follow the instructions given. You will have to make sure that the photos you want are directly on your phone and not in your iCloud account.

When transferring photos from your iPhone to your PC, they may import the wrong way. You can very well modify them directly in the Photos application of your PC to put them back as they should be. If you have imported a video, it will only be editable in the iTunes application which will be installed on your PC.

To transfer photos from your iPhone to your Mac, you will also need to use a USB cable. As with a Windows machine, you will need to ensure that your device is turned on and unlocked. Once connected, all you need to do is open the Photos app on your Mac. Logically, you should then see an import screen with all the photos and videos that are on your USB connected device. You may need to click your device's name in the Photos sidebar to see this screen appear. From there, you can then decide which photos and videos you want to import and especially where you want to import them.

If you have an iCloud account, the method is even simpler and will be done wirelessly. All you have to do is log into your iCloud account on your Mac to find all the photos stored there and automatically synchronized.

If you are looking to transfer photos from your Samsung phone or any Android phone, you will need a USB cable. As with the previous methods, your device will need to be turned on and unlocked. When connecting your phone to your PC, you will need to select the ""File transfer"" option on your phone (the name of this option may sometimes vary depending on the brand of your phone). Once done, you should logically see a folder appear on your computer, like any other folder. You can then freely copy anything from your phone directly to your PC. Once the transfer is complete, remember to safely eject your phone.

Like iCloud for iPhones and Macs, you can also transfer photos wirelessly using the Google Drive application. All you have to do is transfer all the photos you want to your Google Drive account on your Samsung or Android, and log in to your Google Drive account on your computer. Be careful, this says storage space which is limited on Google Drive in the classic version.

To download photos or videos from your Android phone to Mac via USB, the method requires a few more steps. You will need to first download an application on your Mac and on your Android phone: DroidKit. Then, launch the app on both devices. Then proceed to connect your phone to your Mac after enabling debugging mode on your Android (the app will tell you how to do this step). You will then need to select ""Content to PC"" on the application and select the photos or any file you want to transfer.

If this application does not work for you, you can also use the Android File Transfer application. This application must be installed on your Mac and positioned in the ""'Application"" folder. Launch the application and click ""Start"" to start it. Then connect your Android to your Mac. From there, you will be able to access all the folders present in your phone. For photos, you'll usually have to search in DCIM or the Pictures folder. Then simply copy/paste the desired files or drag and drop them into the folder of your choice.

If you don't want to use a USB cable to transfer your Android files to Mac, you can do it online with the Google Drive site and application. The operation is the same as when transferring photos from Android to your PC. Simply upload the desired photos to your Google Drive account, and log into the Google Drive site on your Mac's browser. Then you just need to download them directly to your Mac.