How to Show Battery Percentage on iPhone

Have an iPhone, but it doesn't show the remaining battery percentage? Don't panic, we'll explain how to easily and quickly change this setting, on several versions of the iPhone.

Consulting the battery percentage of an iPhone is used to estimate the remaining autonomy of the smartphone. This also makes it possible to anticipate the time required for a full charge of the mobile. Whether you have a newer or older model, it can be important to be able to quickly see the remaining battery percentage. You don't want to get stranded when you have the rest of the day ahead of you! Learn how to view the battery percentage on your iPhone.

The battery percentage of an iPhone can be displayed in the status bar. The indication is then located at the top right. For this solution, there are two scenarios. The first concerns smartphones equipped with the central button. Go to settings, select the battery menu. Then just scroll down until you see "Battery Percentage".

Enable the option so that the remaining charge icon appears in the status bar. In the event that you have an iPhone compatible with FaceID technology, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen. You will see the percentage of the battery of the iPhone. As an indication, the FaceID technology concerns the generations of mobile devices from the iPhone X.

A widget can be thought of as an interactive tile that provides one or more specific pieces of information. In this case, there is a widget to display the battery status of an iPhone. You need to put your finger on an unoccupied area of ​​the home screen. When the apps animate, release and then touch the button, which is located at the top of the screen. After scrolling down, select ""Batteries"". To adjust the size of the widget in question, swipe the screen from left to right to choose a specific format. All you have to do is validate with the ""Add the widget"" function, then press ""OK"". On some models, swipe right to access widgets. At the bottom of the screen, tap ""Edit"" to manage, add or remove widgets.