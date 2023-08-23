How to remove sunscreen stains from clothes without damaging them

Don't let sunscreen ruin your summer anymore! Here's how to easily remove sunscreen stains from your favorite clothes.

Every year it's the same story! On sunny days, your bathing suits, T-shirts, dresses, shirts, car seats or car seats are full of unsightly yellow stains. The manager ? Your tube of sunscreen! While sunscreen is essential in the summer, how do you get those nasty stains out of your clothes? You've tried a lot of things, but your clothes are unwearable? However, there are effective ways to remove sunscreen stains. Here's what to do.

Then, despite your best efforts, your clothes are stained? Here's how:

In the event of sunscreen staining on a white garment, here is what you can do:

Good to know: white vinegar also works wonders on sunscreen stains. In a basin, soak your cream-stained laundry in vinegar water for 1 to 2 hours and machine wash at 30 degrees.