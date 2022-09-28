How to join FIFA 23 Early Access?

FIFA 23 arrives this Friday, September 30 and already offers us to join its stadiums during its early access. We're showing you three ways to play it today.

[Updated September 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM] A few days separate us from the release of FIFA 23. The one who will be the last of his lineage is expected as the Messiah by many football fans, who are eagerly waiting to discover his new features and its Career mode, to embark on the fierce competition of FUT 23 mode, or simply to be able to experience their own FIFA World Cup next November. The good news of the day is that the game's early access started this Tuesday, offering three different player profiles the opportunity to play the full game several days before its release. We have found three relatively simple ways for you to join this early access, we explain them to you in detail just below.

Let's start with the first and most expensive way to enjoy FIFA 23 fully in early access: buy the Ultimate Edition. This legendary edition allows you in addition to the game to obtain 4600 FIFA points, FUT players on loan, and many other small advantages which could facilitate your first hours on FUT. But the most important thing here is also that the Ultimate edition gives you unlimited access to the game from September 27 at 00:00. Only one small problem, its price, since it is sold at a price of 99.99 € on consoles and 89.99 € on PC. A significant investment, knowing all the same that the Ultimate versions of FIFA 23 on console also include the free upgrade from the "old-gen" versions (Xbox One and PS4) to the "next-gen" versions (PS5, Xbox Series ). So if you plan to change consoles soon, this may be the right version of the game for you.

You may already know this, but EA now has its own gaming subscription service. This offer, divided into two subscriptions EA Play and EA Play Pro, offers you different advantages which differ from one to the other. As for EA Play (€3.99/month or €24.99/year), a subscriber gains access to a playlist of EA games, 10% discount on purchases from the EA store, virtual gifts and above all, what interests us here, 10 hours of early access to all new releases. Subscribing to EA Play therefore allows you to obtain 10 hours of early access play on FIFA 23 from September 27. EA Play is valid on PC via Steam and EA App, on Playstation and on Xbox.

As far as EA Play Pro is concerned, this subscription is almost similar to Xbox Game Pass. It includes all the benefits of EA Play but gives you unlimited access to all EA games, including new releases. An EA Play Pro subscriber will therefore not need to buy FIFA 23 to play it, and will be able to access its early access from September 27 with no time limit. The EA Play Pro subscription is offered for PC gamers only, and only works with the EA App. Its price is €14.99/month or €99.99/year.

You may already know this, but Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get some benefits over EA games. Indeed, EA and Microsoft have teamed up to combine their Xbox Game Pass and EA Play offers. To make it clearer, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get the benefits of EA Play. If you follow our reasoning, you will understand that all Xbox Game Pass subscribers therefore have early access to FIFA 23. However, this access is limited to 10 hours of play. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will therefore be able to enjoy of FIFA 23 from September 27 for 10 hours. This offer obviously only concerns Xbox and PC players. You can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for €9.99/month with a discount of €1/month for the first month on PC.