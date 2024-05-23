How to grow tomatoes to get the most fruit possible? Cooking yeast will help you

With this kitchen ingredient, you're ready to obtain beautiful tomato harvests. As long as you follow these steps...

Growing tomatoes is one of my favorite gardening activities. What a pleasure to grow, harvest in your garden and enjoy your own juicy and sweet tomatoes. But growing tomatoes is a delicate art that requires care and knowledge. How to boost the cultivation of your tomato plants? Every good gardener has his tips for increasing their yield and protecting them from pests. One of the best tips, but also not the most well-known, is to make and use a homemade baker's yeast fertilizer. This tip is not only cheap but it is also very effective in stimulating the growth of tomatoes.

Why is this ingredient, best known for raising bread or in baking, so beneficial to tomato plants? Yeast contains vital plant nutrients like phosphorus, potassium, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients contribute to plant growth, flowering and fruit ripening. But that’s not all, yeast will also protect the plants from diseases and parasites. You still need to know how to use it well...

Yeast also acts as a natural probiotic for the soil. When introduced into the soil, it promotes the proliferation of beneficial micro-organisms. These microorganisms improve soil structure, facilitate the decomposition of organic matter, and increase nutrient availability to tomato plants. By improving soil health, yeast creates an optimal environment for vigorous tomato growth.

How to use baker's yeast to make your homemade fertilizer? You need: 50 grams of dry yeast, 4 liters of warm water and a tablespoon of sugar. Mix the yeast with the sugar and pour the water over the mixture. Leave the preparation to ferment in the shade for a week. When your fertilizer is ready, dilute 1 part concentrated fertilizer with 5 parts water and apply the mixture directly to the roots of your tomato plants and not to the leaves.

Instead, do it in the morning, so your plants will have time to dry before the evening. This regular application can be done every two to three weeks. A final advantage is that yeast is a safer and more ecological alternative to chemical fertilizers and limits the risks of pollution and environmental damage.