How to get rid of windshield fog much faster - just one step makes all the difference

The defogging function on cars is often slow and infuriating. But you can greatly speed it up by activating another car function just before.

As temperatures drop across the UK, drivers are once again faced with foggy windscreens, which can be both annoying and dangerous. All drivers' reaction in this case is to activate the "defog" button which is represented by a curved windshield icon with three arrows pointing upwards. But it is generally quite slow to take effect and you drive with a foggy windshield for a little while. However, according to the Highway Code, the windshield and all windows of a vehicle must not obstruct the driver's vision. If a driver is caught with a fogged or obstructed windshield, the police can fine them.

So how can we pick up the pace? A YouTube user (automartkm) shared an effective method to remove condensation from the windshield faster. He explains that the quickest way to defog a windshield is to turn on the air conditioning before pressing the defog button.

Turning on the air conditioning before activating the defog function helps reduce humidity inside the car. Air conditioning extracts moisture from the surrounding air, making the air drier. By then activating the defog, this dry air is directed towards the windshield, allowing the fog to clear more quickly. Thus, combining the two functions, we maximize the effectiveness of defogging and improve visibility for the driver.

The exact time saved by using air conditioning with defogging versus using defogging alone depends on several factors: ambient humidity, outside temperature, efficiency of the air conditioning system, and condition of the windshield . In general, combined use can significantly reduce the time needed to defog the windshield, often by half or even more in very humid conditions.

Drivers whose cars are not equipped with air conditioning can also speed up the defogging of their windshields with another tip: open the side windows slightly to achieve the same effect. Finally, to further speed up the defogging process, it is advisable to set the heater to blow cold air at startup and gradually increase the temperature as the ride progresses.