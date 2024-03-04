How to get rid of ivy: Experts share their easy tips for solving this nightmare

While ivy can be pretty, it can also be very invasive, and getting rid of it can be a nightmare! Here's a gardener's easy method.

For some, ivy looks very pretty on the facade of a house or on a low wall. For others, with its evergreen leaves and ability to climb and cling everywhere, it can quickly become a nightmare. Often considered an invasive plant, it can smother other plants, lift roof tiles, break down fences, damage gutters, smother trees and even damage walls. It is also very difficult to eliminate. However, with a methodical approach and a few practical tips, getting rid of ivy can be simpler than you think.

Nicola Baker, writer and farm owner found herself dealing with invasive ivy on her fence. She asked the Facebook group 'Mrs Hinch Gardening Tips' for help in removing it. Many people in the group gave him advice. Among them, that of cutting the ivy stems in two places so that the plant stops growing. This way it will die and be easier to take off. Another advises: “Cut at the bottom, the top will die and it will be easier to remove, then dig up the root as it spreads like wildfire.” Someone else shared their struggle: "We have the same problem and it's a nightmare. Find the root and cut it out, or hammer copper nails into it."

There are also other effective techniques. If the ivy is not yet too invasive, the easiest way is to remove it manually. Get some gardening gloves to protect your hands and begin gently pulling on the ivy stems, making sure to remove the roots as well. This method is most effective on damp soil after rain or watering.

An alternative method that will take no effort on your part is to cover the infested area with a blackout fabric such as black plastic or a tarp. Attach it securely to the area to be treated for several months to deprive the ivy of light, which will eventually weaken and kill it. Of course this is not at all aesthetic and takes time, but you will get through it easily, without having to use the strength of your arms.

Once you have successfully removed the ivy, it is essential to monitor the area regularly for regrowth. Pull out new growth as soon as it appears to prevent further infestation.