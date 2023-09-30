How to get rid of ivy easily - there's a trick to prevent it from coming back

When English ivy takes root in your garden, it can be extremely frustrating trying to get rid of it. But luckily, a gardening expert explained that there's an easy way to eliminate this invasive plant for good.

Ivy may look beautiful, and some think it gives a fairytale look to gardens, but it is actually an invasive weed that can destroy gardens if left untreated. Brittany Baileyn, a gardening expert, said that while it may look attractive, ivy creates a lot of trouble that most people ignore.

"Homeowners mistakenly plant ivy and let it grow wild, thinking it's a great ground cover," she says. "But they don't realize that once it's out of a pot, this plant can cause serious problems if allowed to grow unchecked. When grown in the garden, this plant can cover the ground and prevent local species from thriving. This is a real problem when it reaches trees . Vines can smother the tree's roots, damage its bark, and add unnecessary weight to the tree."

To get rid of ivy, there is a trick to know. To get started, Brittany suggests first incising the ivy. "Ivy has a waxy leaf that is very resistant to herbicides, so it is best to scrape or incise the ivy before applying your herbicide. You can use a brush cutter to cut the ivy's leaves. This will create an open wound, allowing allows the plant to absorb the herbicide more easily."

Brittany pointed out that all ivy on the ground can be quickly cut with a lawn mower, but only shears or pruners should be used to cut ivy on a tree. "Pull the ivy a meter away from the trunk of the tree. Examine the large roots at the base of the trunk and look for ivy growing over them. If you find any, cut it off to prevent the ivy from smothers the roots of the tree.

Once the ivy is cut, it must be sprayed with a herbicide. If you do not want to use an industrial product, you can use pure white vinegar, it will have a very good effect. After spraying, wait until the ivy roots turn brown and eventually fall off. It is important to never simply pull ivy from a tree, as this can seriously damage the tree. But once ivy is properly treated, it should disappear from the garden for good.