How to follow Antoine Dupont's rugby sevens debut?

The captain of the French XV will play his first rugby sevens tournament this weekend.

While the French XV is in the middle of the 6 Nations Tournament and will prepare for its third match this weekend against Italy at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, its captain, Antoine Dupont, will play his first international competition with the French rugby sevens team.

It is in Canada, in Vancouver, that the Stade Toulousain scrum half will launch his career as a rugby sevens player. The matches will take place from February 23 to 25 as part of a stage of the HSBC Rugby Sevens. For this great first, the Blues and Antoine Dupont find themselves in a tough group with Australia, the United States and Samoa.

Due to the time difference, the matches will be followed at a staggered time and you will therefore have to stay up late or get up early to follow the exploits of Antoine Dupont. His first match will take place on Friday February 23 against the United States, at 11:36 p.m. (French time). Jerome Daret's men will face Samoa in the early morning (4:40 a.m.) before facing Australia on Saturday, February 24, at 10:49 p.m.

Note that in the event of qualification for the final phase of this stage, the semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday February 25 from 9:43 p.m. while the final will take place on the night of Sunday to Monday, at 2:23 a.m. The tournament will be followed on the FranceTV Sport website.