How to avoid icing in the car - a few handfuls of this amazing product are enough

This simple tip will definitely save you time on some winter mornings.

Every season these little problems in the car. After having fought the heat during the summer, the entry into autumn and especially winter brings its share of inconveniences to motorists each year. When it comes to inconveniences, the presence of frost on the windshield of your vehicle, when temperatures drop below 0, ranks quite high in the ranking. Above all, you will no doubt have already noticed that frost does not always only deposit on the outside of your vehicle. It can also form inside the passenger compartment, which is a bit worrying when you don't know the cause.

Rest assured, there is no need to take your car to the garage to check for any problems. This is a simple natural phenomenon. When it is cold outside, the humidity present in the passenger compartment will evaporate due to the use of the heater and even the body temperature of the vehicle occupants. But once the engine is stopped, the cooling of the passenger compartment, accentuated by the winter temperatures outside, will transform these evaporations into frost which will settle on the vehicle's windows. After you've already spent five minutes scraping all the exterior windows, having to do it again on the inside will waste even more time and potentially damage your good smell.

Fortunately, there is a solution to prevent frost from taking over the interior of a car. This tip will only take a few seconds of your time. To do this, simply take a sock (or stocking) and fill it with cat litter. Then tie a knot to make a sort of small bag that you will place, for example, on the dashboard of your vehicle (you can also make a second one for the rear shelf).

Cat litter, and more particularly silica litter, has a very strong absorbent power, effective in soaking up urine and retaining bad odors. In a car, silica litter will considerably reduce the humidity level and therefore prevent it from transforming into frost on very cold days.

If, like around two-thirds of French people, you do not own a cat, you can buy silica litter inexpensively in the supermarket. At 5 euros for a 5 liter bag, you will be able to fill enough socks to get you through the winter without fearing every morning that you will find the interior windshield of your car completely frosted. It's always a pain in the ass.