How to avoid condensation inside windows - expert gives simple tips everyone can do

If your windows are full of condensation, don't let the situation drag on. Your whole house could be toast. Here's how to get rid of them easily.

After a warm start to September, the cooler autumn climate begins to set in. Although we want to enjoy the sun a little longer, cold and wet weather is approaching. As the air outside gets colder, the risk of your windows being covered in condensation increases. Condensation forms when warm air inside the house comes into contact with the cold surface of your windows. Although it is harmless in itself, it can lead to mold growth.

Mold can cause health problems such as allergies, asthma and other respiratory problems. It is therefore essential to deal with condensation problems as soon as they appear. But what can you do to prevent condensation this fall? If you notice condensation on your windows, this does not necessarily mean that you need to change the glazing. Any window can accumulate condensation, and there's not much you can do to prevent moisture from the air settling on your windows, because even breathing creates humidity.

Ventilation: Opening windows in the fall or winter may not seem pleasant, but it can be essential for ensuring good air circulation in the home and allowing humid air to escape. If your home is affected by condensation, damp or mold, the best thing you can do is try to improve the ventilation inside. Try to open windows regularly to allow air to circulate freely and moisture to evaporate. Ventilation systems such as extractor fans can also help significantly to reduce condensation in your home.

Humidity: Reducing the humidity in your home can have a major impact, and the best way to do this is to review how you dry your clothes in winter. Hanging laundry in well-ventilated areas rather than hot rooms can help prevent mold and mildew. Also make sure your dryer is well ventilated to the outside. Other ways to reduce humidity in your home may include moving houseplants to less humid areas or removing them altogether, and upgrading air extractors in the bathroom and kitchen for them. make it more effective.

Insulation: It is recommended to ensure your home is well equipped with double glazed windows, wall insulation and crack sealing as this can also have a positive impact on condensation problems by reducing losses heat. Having well-installed, energy-efficient windows will help maintain a high temperature indoors, which can greatly influence condensation and mold growth.