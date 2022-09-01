How much does the Amazon Prime Video subscription cost? The price guide

The Amazon Prime Video streaming platform is available by subscription. There are two formulas, a monthly and an annual. Find out the prices of Prime Video.

[Updated September 1, 2022 6:00 PM] Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service included in the Amazon Prime subscription. Note that it is not possible to subscribe only to the Amazon streaming platform. To obtain access to streaming content, you must therefore first go through the subscription to Amazon Prime which, in fact, includes Prime Video. Regarding its price, the subscription to Amazon Prime is currently worth €49 per year (€69.90 per year from September 15, 2022). Note that it is also possible to switch to a monthly subscription plan. At the moment, the price of the monthly subscription to Prime Video is €4 and increases to €5.99 per month from September 15, 2022 (i.e. €71.88 reported over 12 months).

Note that it is possible to test the Amazon Prime subscription service for a 30-day trial period. Despite a future price increase, the big competitive advantage of Amazon Prime Video remains its price, much lower than that of its adversaries Netflix or Disney, but also in the addition to its offer of the Amazon Prime experience which allows users to shop on the e-commerce site with the certainty that their parcels will be delivered within one working day. Membership also provides access to Prime Day sales.