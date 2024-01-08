How many ministers appointed by Emmanuel Macron?

With three Prime Ministers to his credit and several reshuffles, Emmanuel Macron has already appointed several dozen ministers in a five-and-a-half year term.

The long-awaited reshuffle will take place. The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, submitted her resignation on Monday January 8, 2024 to the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, who accepted it. While rumors concerning a possible change of head at Matignon proliferated during the end-of-year holidays, corroborating sources affirmed, according to several media outlets on Monday evening, that the name of the new Prime Minister could be made official on Tuesday morning.

One thing is certain at this stage, this will be Emmanuel Macron's fourth Prime Minister. After Édouard Philippe, from 2017 to 2020, followed by Jean Castex, from 2020 to 2022, Élisabeth Borne was at Matignon since 2022 and the re-election of Emmanuel Macron. As for the ministers, there are a certain number of them who have managed to maintain their position from one government to another, whether by keeping their position or changing it, but it is a fact, even before this new reshuffle, Emmanuel Macron has already appointed several dozen ministers since coming to power in 2017.

Thus, after his election, a first Édouard Philippe government composed of 18 ministers was set up on May 15, 2017. One month and four days later, due to legislative elections, a second Édouard Philippe government was created, this time with 19 ministers. . Note, however, that many of them were already in the first government. Only five new ones had arrived. But soon, some had moved on to new adventures or found themselves overwhelmed with business, and so had to retire and be replaced. There also followed several reshuffles with, regularly, some new arrivals. On July 3, 2020, the Jean Castex government was created with no fewer than 30 ministers. Among them, a dozen were, again, from the previous government.

Finally, on May 20, 2022, the Élisabeth Borne government had put in place 23 ministers. Note, however, that a good ten came from the previous government. To summarize, between the different governments, counting each name only once, despite possible changes of position, and taking into account the different reshuffles, around fifty ministers were appointed by Emmanuel Macron. On the other hand, if we count each new appointment as an appointment, even if the minister was already in the previous government, we arrive at more than a hundred appointments.