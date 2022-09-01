How do I subscribe to Amazon Prime Video? Guide

PREMIUM VIDEO SUBSCRIPTION. Are you a fan of series or movies and want to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video offer? There are several solutions to subscribe to this Prime Video subscription.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.] Created by Amazon, Prime Video is a subscription allowing you to enjoy new streaming releases every month, whether films, series or documentaries or even sports events. Two solutions are available to you to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video subscription which gives access to the streaming platform. The first solution, and the one favored by many Amazon customers, is none other than the Amazon Prime subscription. This subscription, which notably includes many advantages concerning your purchases on the e-commerce platform (including Prime Day offers), also provides access to Prime Video. Note that every new subscriber can enjoy a 30-day free trial to test Amazon Prime Video and then decide whether to subscribe or not.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers to test its catalog for a period of thirty days after which you will have the opportunity to retract or not. If you wish not to be debited at the end of your thirty-day trial, you will have to decide before the end of the month. You can pay for your Amazon Prime subscription in one go. In which case, the subscription costs €69.90 per year. A second solution is possible for subscribing to Prime Video: you can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Video (and therefore to Amazon Prime) in a monthly subscription formula. It will cost you €5.99 per month (a total of €71.88 for the year). You know everything about the terms of subscription to the offer. Enjoy the many films and series present in the vast catalog of Amazon Prime Video!