How do I play FIFA 23 in Early Access? Our guide

The most popular football game is back this month! FIFA 23 arrives on September 30, and offers eager players different ways to play it in early access, 72 hours before its release.

[Updated September 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.] It is once again a busy back-to-school season for Electronic Arts, which offers us, as every year, to discover the new iteration of its flagship license: FIFA 23. Equipped with various improvements technical, especially in terms of defensive artificial intelligence, and the Hypermotion 2 motion capture system, FIFA 23 promises to be an essential release for all football fans. And EA intends to do things big for the one that will be the last of the FIFA games, after the divorce between the American studio and the International Football Federation. The game is scheduled for September 30, but it will be possible to play it from September 27 for the most impatient. We explain the three best ways to play FIFA 23 in early access just below in this article.

The first way to play FIFA 23 in early access is the simplest, it is of course to buy it in Ultimate version. This "collector's edition" includes various in-game advantages, including 4600 FIFA points, FUT players on loan, and many more. But, what interests us here is that the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 offers you the possibility of joining the early access of the game from September 27th. The small problem is that the Ultimate edition is sold at a price of 99.99 € on consoles and 89.99 € on PC. A significant investment, knowing all the same that the Ultimate versions of FIFA 23 on console also include the free upgrade from the "old-gen" versions (Xbox One and PS4) to the "next-gen" versions (PS5, Xbox Series ). So if you plan to change consoles soon, this may be the right solution.

You may already know this, but EA now has its own gaming subscription service. This offer, divided into two subscriptions EA Play and EA Play Pro, offers you different advantages which differ from one to the other. As for EA Play (€3.99/month or €24.99/year), a subscriber gains access to a playlist of EA games, 10% discount on purchases from the EA store, virtual gifts and above all, what interests us here, 10 hours of early access to all new releases. Subscribing to EA Play therefore allows you to obtain 10 hours of early access play on FIFA 23 from September 27. EA Play is valid on PC via Steam and EA App, on Playstation and on Xbox.

As far as EA Play Pro is concerned, this subscription is almost similar to Xbox Game Pass. It includes all the benefits of EA Play but gives you unlimited access to all EA games, including new releases. An EA Play Pro subscriber will therefore not need to buy FIFA 23 to play it, and will be able to access its early access from September 27 with no time limit. The EA Play Pro subscription is offered for PC gamers only, and only works with the EA App. Its price is €14.99/month or €99.99/year.

You may already know this, but Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get some benefits over EA games. Indeed, EA and Microsoft have teamed up to combine their Xbox Game Pass and EA Play offers. To make it clearer, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get the benefits of EA Play. If you follow our reasoning, you will understand that all Xbox Game Pass subscribers therefore have early access to FIFA 23. However, this access is limited to 10 hours of play. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will therefore be able to enjoy of FIFA 23 from September 27 for 10 hours. This offer obviously only concerns Xbox and PC players. You can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for €9.99/month with a discount of €1/month for the first month on PC.