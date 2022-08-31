How do I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in Early Access?

Like every year, Activision spoils us with a new Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for late October, but it will be playable in Early Access. We explain how.

Infinity Ward is back to bring us the sequel to one of the most popular Call of Duty games of recent years. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for October 28, and is the logical successor to the excellent Modern Warfare of 2019. A release more than eagerly awaited by fans, after two episodes of the relatively average license, and above all the promise of a sequel to the popular Battle Royale Call of Duty: Warzone. For many fans, the minutes are slowly ticking away before Modern Warfare 2 is released, and the good news is that it will be possible to experience the game during different beta periods, in early access for some lucky ones. . We explain how to do it.

So to start this mini-guide on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access, you have to start by specifying the rather complex schedule of its different beta phases. These game test periods are multiple and reserved for different categories of players, with in particular a slight advantage for Playstation players who benefit from two new game periods. We explain all this to you in detail.

Betas exclusive to Playstation players

Bêtas Xbox, PC et Playstation

Playstation, Xbox et PC

So you will have noticed it, so it will be possible to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in September, with various beta weekends. Except that some players will be able to access it in early access. To take advantage of it, there is only one, relatively simple way: pre-order the game. Indeed, if you pre-order Modern Warfare 2, regardless of its edition, you will get early access to its various betas, depending on your gaming platform. is not all, pre-ordering the game also gives you early access to its single-player campaign, about a week before the game's release on October 28th.