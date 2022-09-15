How do I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta in Early Access?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out in a few weeks, and players will already be able to test its multiplayer mode during several beta periods. We explain how to play it in early access.

[Updated September 15, 2022 11:05 AM] The future looks bright for Call of Duty following Microsoft's takeover of Activision-Blizzard. The most popular FPS license will eventually enter the Xbox Game Pass and Infinity Ward is back in control for the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, sequel to the popular Modern Warfare of 2019. Because if not to find original names for its games, Infinity Ward knows how to make a good Call of Duty, a good reason for fans to look forward to this release. Which is good since the beta of Modern Warfare 2 begins in a few hours, and we explain to you in this article how to play it in early access in this article.

So to start this mini-guide on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access, you have to start by specifying the rather complex schedule of its different beta phases. These game test periods are multiple and reserved for different categories of players, with in particular a slight advantage for Playstation players who benefit from two new game periods. We explain all this to you in detail.

Betas exclusive to Playstation players

Bêtas Xbox, PC et Playstation

Playstation, Xbox et PC

So you will have noticed it, so it will be possible to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in September, with various beta weekends. Except that some players will be able to access it in early access. To take advantage of it, there is only one, relatively simple way: pre-order the game. Indeed, if you pre-order Modern Warfare 2, regardless of its edition, you will get early access to its various betas, depending on your gaming platform. is not all, pre-ordering the game also gives you early access to its single-player campaign, about a week before the game's release on October 28th.