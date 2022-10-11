How do I connect a controller to my PC

Want to play a game on your PC, but it doesn't feel great with the mouse/keyboard combo? We explain how to connect your favorite controller to your computer so that you can play as on your console.

Although many games on a Windows PC and Mac can be played with just a keyboard and mouse, some may be more comfortable with a controller. One will think for example among many others of football games or car racing games. Now comes the time to find which controller to use to play. Each console has a very different controller, whether in the layout of the keys or in the grip in general. Some people swear by Sony controllers (whether PS4 or PS5), and others by Microsoft controllers with the Xbox 360 controller still very popular today and that of Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For the more seasoned, there are even pro controllers with different triggers, further improving the feeling in game.

Find out how to properly connect your controller to your PC or Mac, and what you wanted to use an Xbox One, PS4, PS5 or even Nintendo Switch controller!

The PS4 controller is still particularly popular today. It must be said that its ergonomics and its relatively small size compared to an Xbox controller are very pleasing. To play with your PS4 controller on your PC, there are two methods: a wireless method with Bluetooth, and a wired method with a conventional USB cable.

To connect your PS4 controller via Bluetooth to your PC, your PC will first of course need to be able to receive Bluetooth connections. This is not the case for all Windows computers, so be sure. Once the Bluetooth option is activated in the settings of ""Windows under Devices"" > ""Bluetooth devices"" and others, you can click on ""Add a Bluetooth device or other device"". You will then have to hold the Share button and PlayStation simultaneously for 3 seconds on your controller until the light bar flashes blue. On your PC, select the name of the PS5 controller (Wireless Controller or Dualshock 4 Wireless) and voila!

For a wired connection, all you need to do is use a standard micro-USB cable. After connecting, you should see an orange color appear on the controller. Then hold the PlayStation button on the latter and wait for the color to become fixed. You can then launch your game and enjoy your controller!

With an already legendary controller in terms of ergonomics, Sony recently released its latest version of the Dualshock for the PS5 which still defies the laws of handling. To connect your PS5 controller to your PC, the method will be identical to that for the PS4 controller, with a few exceptions.

For example, for connection via Bluetooth, for pairing after having activated Bluetooth on your Windows PC, it will be necessary to press not the Share and PlayStation button for 3 seconds, but the central button and the ""Create" button " for three seconds. You should then see the light bar in the middle of the controller begin to flash. In the Windows settings, the name of the controller will also differ, since it will be called DualSense.

For the wired connection, you will need to use not a micro-USB cable, but a USB-C cable to connect the controller to your turn.

If you prefer to play with a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on your PC, know that it is entirely possible. There are also two methods available to you here: wireless or wired connection.

For the wireless method, the first step will be the same as for the PS4 controller. It will therefore be necessary to activate Bluetooth on your PC. The rest will happen on the side of your Nintendo Switch controller. You will need to find the small pairing button logically located next to the USB port (this may vary depending on the model of controller you have). You will have to hold this button until you see a set of lights appear on the controller. Back on your Windows PC, you should see the controller appear in the list of available devices.

For the wired method, it will be identical to that for the other controllers. With a USB-C or micro-USB cable depending on the controller model. Note that the Switch Pro controller will use USB-C.

To connect an Xbox One controller to your PC, you will have three options: Bluetooth, wireless with an Xbox accessory or wired.

For the Bluetooth method, it will be very similar to that for other controllers. So enable Bluetooth in your Windows settings and turn on your Xbox One controller. To pair it to your PC, you will have to press the button next to the micro-USB port similar to three open brackets ""((("". On your PC, you will then just have to select ""Xbox Wireless Controller" " or ""Xbox Elite Wireless Controller"" depending on your model.

For the wireless connection, it will be similar to a Bluetooth connection. You just need to get an Xbox wireless adapter, plug it into your PC and press the Pair ""((("" button simultaneously on both devices. To connect your controller via USB, use a micro- USB or USB-C depending on the model of your controller Connect it to your PC and you're done, no driver to install.

The method for connecting your PS4 controller to your Mac will not differ much from the PC method. To connect it via Bluetooth, you will need to go to System Preferences (Apple > System Preferences) and click on Bluetooth. On your controller, then press the PlayStation and Share buttons. As on PC, you should see the controller flashing and also appear on your Mac in the list of devices. Click on Pair and voila!

To connect it via USB, no special driver is needed. Mac devices natively recognize PS4 and PS5 controllers. Simply connect them using a micro-USB or USB-C cable depending on the version of the controller chosen.