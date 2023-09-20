How can we follow Pope Francis' mass in Marseille?

Pope Francis' mass celebrated on Saturday September 23 from 4:15 p.m. at the Vélodrome stadium will be followed by hundreds of thousands of faithful and broadcast live for all those who cannot attend from Marseille.

It will focus all the attention this Saturday, September 23: the high mass of Pope Francis celebrated from the Vélodrome in Marseille. The 57,000 free invitations made available to attend the event from the stands of the stadium have been taken up and 100,000 people are expected on Avenue du Prado to follow the mass from the giant screens installed along the route of the popemobile. Alongside these lucky people who will be as close as possible to the sovereign pontiff, the faithful who were unable to go to mass will be able to fall back on the broadcast of the event to have the impression of being there. The meeting is set for 4:15 p.m. for the start of the mass, shortly before 4 p.m. for the parade of His Holiness.

Movement is expected on Avenue du Prado from the morning of Saturday September 23. On the kilometer which separates Borely Park from the Prado roundabout and along which the Pope will stroll aboard his popemobile to reach the Vélodrome stadium, access will be authorized from 9:30 a.m. but subject to police control. From there, those present will be able to see His Holiness during his journey and attend mass thanks to the five giant screens installed along the route. If the mass will be celebrated in French, the pope's homily will be delivered in Italian but translated on the screens.

The arrival and mass of Pope Francis are such an event that the media are mobilizing to cover the celebration. The mass will be broadcast live on Linternaute, in this article. Different television channels will be on special edition from 3 p.m. to follow the Pope's stroll and then the mass, which will be broadcast on the screens of French homes. The same goes for Catholic media like the KTO channel. Vatican News, the official information portal of the Vatican and the Holy See, will also offer live streaming of the Pope's mass.

If the image and sound of the papal mass will be broadcast live on television and on the internet, radio stations will also be mobilized to allow their listeners to listen to Pope Francis. The Marseille branch of the Christian radio association RCF will be present at the Vélodrome stadium to cover the event.