House of the Dragon: What Does the Episode 4 Trailer Reveal?

The House of the Dragon series likes to jump in time without clearly announcing them. Between episodes 2 and 3 of the first season, three years actually pass. The information is given stealthily at the start of the episode by Viserys Targaryen when talking with Tyland Lannister, the new master of the fleet since Corlys Velaryon left the select council.

In three years, many things have changed in Port-Réal. First of all, Viserys Targaryen married well with Alicent Hightower. The new royal couple have given birth to a child named Aegon Targaryen. The two-year-old prince is named after his illustrious ancestor who conquered Westeros more than a century ago. In the Detroit, Daemon Targaryen is mired in a war alongside Corlys Velaryon.

Aegon Targaryen second of the name is the first son of Viserys to be born in good health. In fact, some lords of Westeros expect the King to announce that he will henceforth be his legitimate heir upon his death, thus disinheriting Princess Rhaenyra, his daughter. However, Viserys hesitates for a long time in the face of pressure from his Hand and the other lords.

As the current heir to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra Targaryen is an exceptional match to marry. Viserys, her father, explains that he receives marriage proposals from all over the Kingdom. We discover one live from episode 3 when Lord Jason Lannister of Casterly Rock comes to propose to the princess who immediately rejects him. Rhaenyra also criticizes her father for wanting to "sell" her to the highest bidder to secure her reign.

In Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, the King organizes a hound hunt in honor of his son Aegon's second birthday. The Court meets in the royal wood on the edge of Port-Réal. For example, we can see Lord Hobert Hightower, Lord of Villevieille and father of Otto Hightower who acts as the King's Hand. Hobert urges his son to make Viserys listen to reason: Aegon should be heir, not Rhaenyra. Otto Hightower then tries the method of metaphor. Hunters found a white deer, symbol of royalty, in the woods. To the Hand, it's a sign that Aegon is favored by the Gods!

Frightened by her father's maneuvers to find her a husband, Rhaenyra prefers to leave the hunting camp to go into the woods. She is quickly overtaken by the knight Criston Cole with whom she decides to walk in the forest. Together, they share a rare moment of closeness where the princess learns more about him. In the forest, they come across the famous white deer, the famous symbol of royalty that Otto Hightower predicted for Aegon. Finally, it seems that Rhaenyra is rather the favorite of the Gods!

While Criston Cole and Rhaenyra are camping in the forest for the night, they are attacked by a wild boar. Criston Cole defends the princess but fails to kill the beast with a single swing of his sword. It is Rhaenyra who finishes off the boar with several dagger blows to the skull. Viserys' daughter subsequently returns to the hunting camp covered in blood.

As we saw in episodes 1 and 2, Corlys Velaryon was quite unhappy with the taking of the Stone Steps by the Triarchy and Admiral Craghas Drahar alias "Crab Gavenger". As Episode 3 begins, Corlys has gone to war in the Archipelago with the help of Daemon Targaryen in an attempt to restore proper trade routes for his fleet. However, the conflict does not necessarily go very well.

It's a real guerrilla warfare faced by Daemon Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon. In Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, we learn that their adversary has decided to hole up on Bloodstone Island rather than fight. The "Crab Feeder" is therefore difficult to dislodge while the means of House Velaryon dwindle as they undergo sabotage.

Thanks to a council of war, we can see that the dissension does exist in the allied camp of Corlys and Daemon. Indeed, the Sea Serpent's brother, Vaemond Velaryon, wonders if they should really support Daemon Targaryen when his own brother the King does not. Corlys Velaryon immediately picks it up: "I wouldn't accept you inciting mutiny." The message got through.

This is one of the big questions in this episode 3 of House of the Dragon: why doesn't the King come to the aid of his brother Daemon Targaryen? For Viserys, this war in the Stone Steps is nothing more than a conflict started by "two men dissatisfied with my decisions". He would have no interest in participating. However, by dint of advice from his lords but especially from his wife Alicent Hightower, Viserys finally decides to send him help.

At the end of episode 3 of House of the Dragon, Daemon receives a missive from his brother the King who warns him that he will receive his help soon. Furious, Daemon defeats the messenger and decides to go on a suicide mission, a last-ditch strategy to try and win without his brother's help. He pretends to face the troops of the Crab Gaveur but finally goes on the attack, alone. Hit by three arrows, Daemon is down when Laenor Velaryon comes to his aid perched on a dragon while his father Corlys attacks with his ground troops. The victory is theirs when Daemon, cheered up, puts the "Crab Feeder" out of harm's way by cutting it in half, just that. The Stone Steps War is over, Daemon has won.

Only people of Valyrian blood can ride dragons. This is obviously the case of the Targaryens, but also of the Velaryon, a house also originating from Valyria. Laenor Velaryon most certainly surprised viewers by helping Daemon down with the help of her very own dragon. He is actually a dragon rider, like Daemon. In the book Fire and Blood, Laenor's dragon is called Seasmoke.

Episode 3 of House of the Dragon marks the first appearance of the character of Larys Strong. He is the youngest son of Lyonnel Strong, current ruler of the laws of King Viserys. He is recognizable by his cane which he uses to walk due to his club foot. Note that, in the book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, Larys Strong plays a fairly important role in the Dance of the Dragons, a period covered by the House of the Dragon series.

In Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, it can be seen that Viserys' remarriage to Alicent is still hard to pass for Rhaenyra. She and Alicent, who was her best friend, have grown far apart during these three years. We can especially see it during the scene that they both share under the barral where Alice has to remind her that Viserys has given her the order to report to the hunting camp so that she deigns to agree to go there. go.

The first season of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off, began airing in the United States on August 21, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. In France, the first episode was broadcast on August 22 on OCS. The following episodes of season 1 are broadcast every Monday from 3 a.m. in France.

The universe of George R.R. Martin is as exciting as it is dense. For neophytes as well as for fans who have not read the books, it is not always easy to immerse yourself in a new series in Westeros. To help you get the most out of your House of the Dragon viewing, here's a recap of information you may need before watching the new series set in the Game of Thrones universe.