House of the Dragon: Episode 7 Highlights (Spoilers)

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. Tensions escalate to the point where the knives are drawn in House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7. Here's our recap. Spoiler alert!

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7 takes place right after episode 6, something rare enough in the series to be noted. We attend the funeral of Laena Velaryon according to the tradition of her house. The whole Court makes the trip at the same time as the King. Vaemond Velaryon, brother of Corlys the Lord of Lamarck, presides over the ceremony and strongly emphasizes that Velaryon blood is thick and should not be diluted. He speaks these words while looking at Rhaenyra and her children, a way of saying that he does not believe that Jacaerys and Lucerys are the children of Laenor Velaryon...

In the course of episode 7, Aemond Targaryen - second son of Alicent and Viserys - sets his sights on Vhagar, the dragon of Laena left without a dragon rider since her death. Brave, the young man potentially faces his death if Vhagar does not accept him as a dragon rider. But the old dragon let him ride it! We are witnessing a very beautiful scene for Aemond's first flight on Vhagar which, in fact, changes sides. Here is a new dragon on the side of Alicent's party, and not the least! Vhagar is indeed the oldest dragon in Westeros, so she is the largest but also the most powerful!

Aemond's theft of Vhagar heightens tensions in this episode 7 of House of the Dragon. Indeed, Jacaerys, Lucerys, Rhaena and Baela call him to account. The five children come to blows as Aemond taunts them and calls Jacaerys and Lucerys bastards. In the scuffle, Lucerys punches Aemond in the face with a dagger. Young Targaryen loses an eye. Her mother Alicent demands an eye from Lucerys for repair. Rhaenyra opposes this, as does King Viserys. Stealing her husband's dagger, Alicent attempts to take justice into her own hands but is stopped by Princess Rhaenyra who ends up injured in her arm. It is a real point of no return in the politics of Westeros, without a doubt!

Another important fact of this episode 7 of House of the Dragon, the expected rapprochement between Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon. The princess surrenders to him on the beaches of Lamarck but also proposes a marriage to him to strengthen his succession to the throne. Rhaenyra imagines that with an ally as powerful as him, the lords of Westeros would think twice before opposing his succession. Problem, she is still married to Laenor. Daemon therefore organizes the murder of Laenor by her lover Qarl Correy, which leaves the field open for Daemon and Rhaenyra to marry. Done immediately after in Dragonstone. We finally discover at the end of the episode that Laenor is not dead but leaving for a boat, probably to leave Westeros.

The first season of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off, began airing in the United States on August 21, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. In France, the first episode was broadcast on August 22 on OCS. The following episodes of season 1 are broadcast every Monday from 3 a.m. in France.

A few days before the worldwide release of House of the Dragon, HBO unveiled a latest video teaser for its Game of Thrones spin-off series. The opportunity for the channel to raise the pressure a little more around its highly anticipated production, but above all to show a little more images of the famous dragons that give their name to the series. House of the Dragon is set between 200 and 170 years before the events of the original series adapted from the Game of Thrones saga written by George R.R. Martin. During this period known as the Dance of the Dragons, narrated in the book Fire and Blood released in 2018, the Targaryen dynasty is undermined in a dispute over the succession of King Viserys Targaryen the First. As a reminder, the series begins its broadcast in France on OCS on the night of August 21 to 22 at 3 a.m. The episode will then be visible in streaming on OCS and then broadcast on OCS channels at 9 p.m.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The protagonists of the original fantasy series are therefore not present. This prequel specifically follows the Targaryen dynasty, Daenerys' ancestors. The cast of House of the Dragon, a myriad of actors including Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders, The Third Day) plays King Viserys I, Matt Smith as his brother Daemon Targaryen, Emma d'Arcy plays the king's daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen while Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans play the representatives of the Hightower family, Alicent and Otto. Steve Toussaint plays Corlys Velarion alias the "Sea Serpent".

The final trailer for the House of the Dragon series was unveiled at the end of July 2022 during Comic-Con in San Diego. "A war is brewing", these are the words that launch the beginning of this latest trailer. Set 200 years before the original series, House of the Dragon focuses on the so-called "Dance of the Dragons" period that pits the Targaryen dynasty against each other for the throne of Westeros after the reign of Viserys Targaryen I. We follow in particular Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) daughter of Viserys declared heiress, her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) who thought he was his brother's heir, but also Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) last wife of Viserys and mother of his young children also heirs of rights. A good cocktail of family and political dynamics that should bring us back to what Game of Thrones did best during its eight seasons broadcast on HBO. Check out the latest House of the Dragon trailer below.

In early May 2022, HBO unveiled a first trailer for its House of the Dragon series. We discover the characters of the series as his Viserys Targaryen I, king of Westeros, and among others his proclaimed heiress Rhaenyra Targaryen. Obviously, his future ascension to the throne is not to the liking of all who could rebel as this trailer suggests that we invite you to discover below.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, HBO finally unveiled a first video teaser which allows us to discover some first official images of House of the Dragon. The video is narrated by Matt Smith, interpreter of Daemon Targaryen, who promises us fire and blood, the famous motto of the Targaryen family.

Apart from the last two seasons, Game of Thrones has always offered ten-episode seasons since its launch in 2011. House of the Dragon intends to follow the example of the original series and replicate this same rhythm at least for the first season. . Season 1 of House of the Dragon will therefore have 10 episodes. In the listing below, we invite you to discover the broadcast dates of each of the episodes in France on OCS.

After a first official casting of House of the Dragon at the end of April 2021, HBO made many revelations about the Game of Thrones spin-off series dedicated to the Targaryen dynasty. At the beginning of May 2022, the American cable channel revealed three official images of the actors of the series in costume this time. The opportunity to discover what the main characters of the series inspired by the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin will look like. Below, find a first visual of the series, which entered production at the end of April 2021.

The universe of George R.R. Martin is as exciting as it is dense. For neophytes as well as for fans who have not read the books, it is not always easy to immerse yourself in a new series in Westeros. To help you get the most out of your House of the Dragon viewing, here's a recap of information you may need before watching the new series set in the Game of Thrones universe.