House of the Dragon: Episode 5 Highlights (Spoilers)

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. Airing on OCS, Episode 5 of House of the Dragon marks a turning point in Season 1. Here's our recap of the episode. Warning, spoilers!

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 opens with a sequence in the Vale of Arryn. We discover Rhea Royce, the wife of Daemon Targaryen. She goes hunting alone and meets her husband a little later. Daemon didn't come just to talk: he's scaring Rhea's horse whose bones are breaking in shock. Daemon simply stages his wife's hunting accident, which he explained that he hated many times in previous episodes. It may also be for him to make himself available again for the woman he desires, namely his niece Rhaenyra.

The rest of episode 5 focuses precisely on the marriage of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Indeed, his father the King decided to impose a union with his cousin Laenor Velaryon on him. For this, Viserys Targaryen goes to High Tide, the castle of Corlys Velaryon, to convince him to accept this marriage. The Sea Serpent insists that future children of Laenor and Rhaenyra be named Velaryon. Viserys gives his agreement but warns him: when they ascend the throne, it will be with the name of Targaryen. He thus wishes to continue his dynasty. For their part, Laenor and Rhaenyra meet and we learn that Velaryon's son is homosexual. This does not seem to bother Rhaenyra who offers him a deal: they will fulfill their duties to their fathers and the Kingdom (understanding that they will produce children) and once that is done they can love whoever they want.

Criston Cole, however, asks Rhaenyra to leave with him and leave Westeros to experience their love. The princess pushes him away, stating that his destiny is more important than anything. However, she offers him to continue being her lover, which Criston refuses. Back in Port-Réal, Cole is summoned to the chambers of Queen Alicent, who wishes to have information on the famous night that Rhaenyra spent outside the Red Keep. The royal guard ends up confessing to him that he slept with the princess. He implores the queen's clemency and asks her to have him executed rather than tortured. Against all odds, the queen spares him. Previously, the queen had discussed with Larys Fort who was surprised by the state of health of Rhaenyra, thus planting the seeds of suspicion again in Alicent.

The lords of Westeros gather at the Red Keep for Rhaenyra and Laenor's betrothal banquet, but the queen is not there. Dressed in a sublime green dress, she appears in the middle of the speech of Viserys, the King. Larys Fort explains to his brother that when House Hightower calls its bannermen to war, the torch on their tower glows green. Quite a symbol! Daemon Targaryen arrives at the banquet, uninvited. Later, he asks Rhaenyra if she is sure she wants to marry Laenor. She provokes him and offers to split the royal guard and take him to Dragonstone to take her as his wife. We then see the prince openly flirting with Laena Velaryon, sister of Laenor and daughter of Corlys.

The festivities are interrupted by a bloody brawl between Criston Cole and Joffrey Lonbec, Laenor's favorite. The royal guard beats the young man and ends up disfiguring him, leaving a grieving Laenor facing the lifeless body of her lover. While Viserys planned seven days of additional celebrations before the wedding, the union is celebrated in the very hall where Joffrey died minutes earlier. At the end of the exchange of vows, the King collapses on the ground. At the same time, Criston attempts to take his own life but is stopped by Queen Alicent.

The first season of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off, began airing in the United States on August 21, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. In France, the first episode was broadcast on August 22 on OCS. The following episodes of season 1 are broadcast every Monday from 3 a.m. in France.

A few days before the worldwide release of House of the Dragon, HBO unveiled a latest video teaser for its Game of Thrones spin-off series. The opportunity for the channel to raise the pressure a little more around its highly anticipated production but above all to show a little more images of the famous dragons which give their name to the series. House of the Dragon is set between 200 and 170 years before the events of the original series adapted from the Game of Thrones saga written by George R.R. Martin. During this period known as the Dance of the Dragons, narrated in the book Fire and Blood released in 2018, the Targaryen dynasty is undermined in a dispute over the succession of King Viserys Targaryen the First. As a reminder, the series begins its broadcast in France on OCS on the night of August 21 to 22 at 3 a.m. The episode will then be visible in streaming on OCS and then broadcast on OCS channels at 9 p.m.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The protagonists of the original fantasy series are therefore not present. This prequel specifically follows the Targaryen dynasty, Daenerys' ancestors. The cast of House of the Dragon, a myriad of actors including Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders, The Third Day) plays King Viserys I, Matt Smith as his brother Daemon Targaryen, Emma d'Arcy plays the king's daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen while Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans play the representatives of the Hightower family, Alicent and Otto. Steve Toussaint plays Corlys Velarion alias the "Sea Serpent".

The final trailer for the House of the Dragon series was unveiled at the end of July 2022 during Comic-Con in San Diego. "A war is brewing", these are the words that launch the beginning of this latest trailer. Set 200 years before the original series, House of the Dragon focuses on the so-called "Dance of the Dragons" period that pits the Targaryen dynasty against each other for the throne of Westeros after the reign of Viserys Targaryen I. We follow in particular Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) daughter of Viserys declared heiress, her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) who thought he was his brother's heir, but also Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) last wife of Viserys and mother of his young children also heirs of rights. A good cocktail of family and political dynamics that should bring us back to what Game of Thrones did best during its eight seasons broadcast on HBO. Check out the latest House of the Dragon trailer below.

In early May 2022, HBO unveiled a first trailer for its House of the Dragon series. We discover the characters of the series as his Viserys Targaryen I, king of Westeros, and among others his proclaimed heiress Rhaenyra Targaryen. Obviously, his future ascension to the throne is not to the liking of all who could rebel as this trailer suggests that we invite you to discover below.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, HBO finally unveiled a first video teaser which allows us to discover some first official images of House of the Dragon. The video is narrated by Matt Smith, interpreter of Daemon Targaryen, who promises us fire and blood, the famous motto of the Targaryen family.

Apart from the last two seasons, Game of Thrones has always offered ten-episode seasons since its launch in 2011. House of the Dragon intends to follow the example of the original series and replicate this same rhythm at least for the first season. . Season 1 of House of the Dragon will therefore have 10 episodes. In the listing below, we invite you to discover the broadcast dates of each of the episodes in France on OCS.

After a first official casting of House of the Dragon at the end of April 2021, HBO made many revelations about the Game of Thrones spin-off series dedicated to the Targaryen dynasty. At the beginning of May 2022, the American cable channel revealed three official images of the actors of the series in costume this time. The opportunity to discover what the main characters of the series inspired by the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin will look like. Below, find a first visual of the series, which entered production at the end of April 2021.

The universe of George R.R. Martin is as exciting as it is dense. For neophytes as well as for fans who have not read the books, it is not always easy to immerse yourself in a new series in Westeros. To help you get the most out of your House of the Dragon viewing, here's a recap of information you may need before watching the new series set in the Game of Thrones universe.