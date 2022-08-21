House of the Dragon: Episode 1 Highlights, Recap (Spoilers)

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. OCS broadcasts the series House of the Dragon, episode 1 of which lays the foundations for a spin-off that follows in the footsteps of its predecessor Game of Thrones. Read our recap with spoilers.

The first season of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off, began airing in the United States on August 21, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. In France, the first episode was broadcast on August 22 on OCS. The following episodes of season 1 will then be broadcast every Monday from 3 a.m. in France.

In France, the series House of the Dragon, spin-off of Game of Thrones, is broadcast every Monday on OCS from 3 a.m. live on OCS City in VOSTFR and on OCS Max in VF. The episode is made available on demand immediately after 4 a.m. on the OCS streaming platform. What to watch the series simultaneously with its broadcast in the United States. To watch new episodes of the series in streaming on OCS, simply subscribe to the platform from €10.99 per month.

A few days before the worldwide release of House of the Dragon, HBO unveiled a latest video teaser for its Game of Thrones spin-off series. The opportunity for the channel to raise the pressure a little more around its highly anticipated production, but above all to show a little more images of the famous dragons that give their name to the series. House of the Dragon is set between 200 and 170 years before the events of the original series adapted from the Game of Thrones saga written by George R.R. Martin. During this period known as the Dance of the Dragons, narrated in the book Fire and Blood released in 2018, the Targaryen dynasty is undermined in a dispute over the succession of King Viserys Targaryen the First. As a reminder, the series begins its broadcast in France on OCS on the night of August 21 to 22 at 3 a.m. The episode will then be visible in streaming on OCS and then broadcast on OCS channels at 9 p.m.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The protagonists of the original fantasy series are therefore not present. This prequel specifically follows the Targaryen dynasty, Daenerys' ancestors. The cast of House of the Dragon, a myriad of actors including Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders, The Third Day) plays King Viserys I, Matt Smith as his brother Daemon Targaryen, Emma d'Arcy plays the king's daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen while Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans play the representatives of the Hightower family, Alicent and Otto. Steve Toussaint plays Corlys Velarion alias the "Sea Serpent".

The final trailer for the House of the Dragon series was unveiled at the end of July 2022 at Comic-Con in San Diego. "A war is brewing", these are the words that launch the beginning of this latest trailer. Set 200 years before the original series, House of the Dragon focuses on the so-called "Dance of the Dragons" period that pits the Targaryen dynasty against each other for the throne of Westeros after the reign of Viserys Targaryen I. We follow in particular Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) daughter of Viserys declared heiress, her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) who thought he was his brother's heir, but also Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) last wife of Viserys and mother of his young children also heirs of rights. A good cocktail of family and political dynamics that should bring us back to what Game of Thrones did best during its eight seasons broadcast on HBO. Check out the latest House of the Dragon trailer below.

In early May 2022, HBO unveiled a first trailer for its House of the Dragon series. We discover the characters of the series as his Viserys Targaryen I, king of Westeros, and among others his proclaimed heiress Rhaenyra Targaryen. Obviously, his future ascension to the throne is not to the liking of all who could rebel as this trailer suggests that we invite you to discover below.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, HBO finally unveiled a first video teaser which allows us to discover some first official images of House of the Dragon. The video is narrated by Matt Smith, interpreter of Daemon Targaryen, who promises us fire and blood, the famous motto of the Targaryen family.

Apart from the last two seasons, Game of Thrones has always offered ten-episode seasons since its launch in 2011. House of the Dragon intends to follow the example of the original series and replicate this same rhythm at least for the first season. . Season 1 of House of the Dragon will therefore have 10 episodes. In the listing below, we invite you to discover the broadcast dates of each of the episodes in France on OCS.

After a first official casting of House of the Dragon at the end of April 2021, HBO made many revelations about the Game of Thrones spin-off series dedicated to the Targaryen dynasty. At the beginning of May 2022, the American cable channel revealed three official images of the actors of the series in costume this time. The opportunity to discover what the main characters of the series inspired by the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin will look like. Below, find a first visual of the series, which entered production at the end of April 2021.

The universe of George R.R. Martin is as exciting as it is dense. For neophytes as well as for fans who have not read the books, it is not always easy to immerse yourself in a new series in Westeros. To help you get the most out of your House of the Dragon viewing, here's a recap of information you may need before watching the new series set in the Game of Thrones universe.