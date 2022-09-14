Hogwarts Legacy: Sony presents a quest exclusive to PS4 and PS5

This is something that we already knew and that Sony confirmed to us yesterday during its State of Play. Hogwarts Legacy will have a kind of Playstation exclusive, in the form of a mysterious quest in the alleys of Hogsmeade.

[Updated September 14, 2022 at 11:53 a.m.] Hogwarts Legacy is probably on the top step of the podium of the most anticipated games of 2023. This creation from Avalanche studios intends to take us into the universe created by JK Rowling, that which rocked the nights of young people from Generation X, Y and Z, and has the ambition to adapt this universe to the open-world RPG format. In Hogwarts Legacy, you will have the opportunity to create your own wizard, to follow your courses in the prestigious school of Hogwarts, and of course to unveil all the mysteries of the fantastic world of wizards. A busy and enticing program, which quickly convinces. The latest news about this VIP of 2023: a quest exclusive to Playstation players, featured yesterday in Sony's State of Play.

Given the collusion between Warner Bros Games and Sony, we suspected that Hogwarts Legacy was going to offer some form of exclusive content for Playstation 5 and Playstation 4 players. So no, the game will in no way be a Playstation exclusive, and will be released also good on Xbox consoles and PC, but amputated a tiny part of its content. This small part will therefore be the quest "the haunted shop of Hogsmeade", an adventure located in the famous village adjoining the castle of Hogwarts. Our protagonist will have to elucidate the mystery of a store like no other, an epic both fantastic and horrifying, which will delight fans of Sony consoles.

Pre-orders for the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC versions are unfortunately sold out, but you still have the PS4 Collector's Edition still available for purchase:

Hogwarts Legacy Edition Collector PS4

As a reminder, the Collector's version of the game is as loaded as it is expensive, including for €299.99 (€323 on Amazon)

The most European of video game fairs returns for a 2022 edition for the first time in physics since 2019. Gamescom marked its opening on August 23 with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a great evening presented by Geoff Keighley and dedicated to future video game releases. However, among the prestigious exhibitors installed in Cologne, we were able to find a certain Warner Bros Games, which presented us with two of its next creations, Gotham Knights and especially Hogwarts Legacy. The latter was once again teased to us through a trailer dedicated to the Legacy of Sebastian Sallow, or more specifically, to the use of black magic in the wizarding world. Enough to satisfy our little budding Tom Riddles who would have the unforgivable spell easy.

Of course, it is the next-gen features of the Playstation 5 that are in the spotlight in this brand new trailer. The Sony console, which is always talked about a lot because of its permanent stock shortages, presents the contribution of its accessories to the game. We find there the mention of the haptic feedback (vibrations) of the DualSense controllers, but also the importance of the 3D surround sound offered by the Sony Pulse 3D headphones. Of course, next-gen consoles will be the best way to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy, offering technical capabilities that can support the graphical demands of a triple-A RPG.

Gameplay-wise, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy leans towards the popular action-RPG formula. It will therefore be an open-world action adventure game set in the universe that has made us all dream so much since the publication of Harry Potter at the Sorcerer's Stone a little more ago now. 24 years old (which does not make us any younger). Of course, it will be difficult for this game to reproduce exactly the plot of JK Rowling's works, which is why it will be set in the 19th century, an era hitherto unexplored in the various works associated with the wizarding world.

On the side of the plot, the player will be immersed in the heart of the rebellion of the goblins, these little fellows that we are more used to seeing at Gringotts in books and films. Although little has been said on this point, we can only applaud the initiative to create an original story. The character will therefore face different types of opponents, from monsters to wizards, thanks to different combat techniques involving casting spells, potions, dodges and rolls. A bit like The Witcher but swapping the two swords for a magic wand. He also has the ability to combine his spells into different combos and finishers offering a bit of variety to what might have looked like, in our worst nightmares, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows gameplay. Except that Avalanche Studio knows its subject, and has been able to integrate different elements that can allow the player to diversify his style of play. We can thus use a whole range of pets and plants to help us in combat, in addition to casting spells and potions.

In terms of the environment, of course, the walls of Hogwarts will be familiar to us, but not its occupants. Our character will be able to meet new teachers there, and will have to catch up since he joins the prestigious school directly in the fifth year. His particuliarity ? His ability to understand dark and ancient forms of magic propels him on a quest against those who seek to destroy the wizarding world. An original and refreshing epic, which does not hesitate to wink at the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

By adopting a role-playing aspect, Hogwarts Legacy naturally adopts gameplay elements of the RPG genre, especially in terms of player progression. The protagonist therefore gradually gains in power as his adventures progress, in particular by learning new spells in court or by making new potions. There are also hidden treasure caches all over the map, containing equipment of varying rarity that the player can use to level up their character. A little loot hunting side that will delight all RPG lovers.

Speaking of the famous British author, Avalanche Studio, the developer of Hogwarts Legacy, specifically clarified that JK Rowling had no involvement in the development of the game. Engine from Epic Games. This graphics engine will be the perfect way to portray the famous castle, as well as the Forbidden Forest and the village of Hogsmeade, all three of which will be present in the Hogwarts Legacy universe. There will also be courses in sorcery, potions, fantastic beasts to tame and much more.

First announced for 2022, Hogwarts Legacy finally saw its release postponed to February 10, 2023. A relatively anticipated announcement from players who were surprised at the pronounced discretion of the game as the last half of 2022 approached. A postponement justified by Warner Bros Games due to development difficulties related to the health crisis and a desire to provide a finished product, and worthy of the expectations of the many fans of the JK Rowling universe. And to tell you the truth, we are rather happy to wait for an excellent game, rather than being quickly served a mediocre game. The game will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.