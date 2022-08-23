Hogwarts Legacy: New Images at Gamescom 2022?

Although postponed to the start of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy continues to arouse the interest of players, who would like to see a small piece of it at Gamescom 2022.

[Updated August 23, 2022 11:50 AM] While the open-world RPG genre has taken our consoles and PCs by storm for the past decade, some releases have proven to us that it's not always the easiest to play. achieve. Building a gigantic world must be done with thoroughness, diversity, at the risk of ending up with large expanses of void or fundamentally repetitive gameplay. Pitfalls in which some of the biggest licenses in the history of video games have fallen, but which do not scare the studios of Warner Bros Games. Indeed, they have assigned themselves the heavy task of developing the first open-world RPG dedicated to the world of Harry Potter. Hogwarts Legacy, that's its name, will put us in the shoes of a Hogwarts student at the end of the 19th century, and intends to win the day when its release is postponed to February 10, 2023. While waiting to find out if this game will live up to the expectations of millions of fans around the world, we hope to see some gameplay footage at Gamescom 2022.

The most European of video game fairs returns for a 2022 edition in physical edition. Gamescom marks its opening on August 23 with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a great evening presented by Geoff Keighley and dedicated to future video game releases. However, among the prestigious exhibitors installed in Cologne, we find a certain Warner Bros Games, which should present two of its next creations, Gotham Knights and especially Hogwarts Legacy. Enough to hope for some crisp images during the one and a half hours that the opening ceremony should last. If you also want to watch the Gamescom Opening Night live, go here:

Of course, it's the next-gen features of the Playstation 5 that are featured in this brand new trailer. The Sony console, which is always talked about a lot because of its permanent stock shortages, presents the contribution of its accessories to the game. We find there the mention of the haptic feedback (vibrations) of the DualSense controllers, but also the importance of the 3D surround sound offered by the Sony Pulse 3D headphones. Of course, next-gen consoles will be the best way to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy, offering technical capabilities that can support the graphical demands of a triple-A RPG.

Gameplay-wise, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy leans towards the popular action-RPG formula. It will therefore be an open-world action adventure game set in the universe that has made us all dream so much since the publication of Harry Potter at the Sorcerer's Stone a little more ago now. 24 years old (which does not make us any younger). Of course, it will be difficult for this game to reproduce exactly the plot of JK Rowling's works, which is why it will be set in the 19th century, an era hitherto unexplored in the various works associated with the wizarding world.

On the side of the plot, the player will be immersed in the heart of the rebellion of the goblins, these little fellows that we are more used to seeing at Gringotts in books and films. Although little has been said on this point, we can only applaud the initiative to create an original story. The character will therefore face different types of opponents, from monsters to wizards, thanks to different combat techniques involving casting spells, potions, dodges and rolls. A bit like The Witcher but swapping the two swords for a magic wand. He also has the ability to combine his spells into different combos and finishers offering a bit of variety to what might have looked like, in our worst nightmares, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows gameplay. Except that Avalanche Studio knows its subject, and has been able to integrate different elements that can allow the player to diversify his style of play. We can thus use a whole range of pets and plants to help us in combat, in addition to casting spells and potions.

In terms of the environment, of course, the walls of Hogwarts will be familiar to us, but not its occupants. Our character will be able to meet new teachers there, and will have to catch up since he joins the prestigious school directly in the fifth year. His particuliarity ? His ability to understand dark and ancient forms of magic propels him on a quest against those who seek to destroy the wizarding world. An original and refreshing epic, which does not hesitate to wink at the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

By adopting a role-playing aspect, Hogwarts Legacy naturally adopts gameplay elements of the RPG genre, especially in terms of player progression. The protagonist therefore gradually gains in power as his adventures progress, in particular by learning new spells in court or by making new potions. There are also hidden treasure caches all over the map, containing equipment of varying rarity that the player can use to level up their character. A little loot hunting side that will delight all RPG lovers.

Speaking of the famous British author, Avalanche Studio, the developer of Hogwarts Legacy, specifically clarified that JK Rowling had no involvement in the development of the game. Engine from Epic Games. This graphics engine will be the perfect way to portray the famous castle, as well as the Forbidden Forest and the village of Hogsmeade, all three of which will be present in the Hogwarts Legacy universe. There will also be courses in sorcery, potions, fantastic beasts to tame and much more.

First announced for 2022, Hogwarts Legacy finally saw its release postponed to February 10, 2023. A relatively anticipated announcement from players who were surprised at the pronounced discretion of the game as the last half of 2022 approached. A postponement justified by Warner Bros Games due to development difficulties linked to the health crisis and a desire to provide a finished product, and worthy of the expectations of the many fans of the JK Rowling universe. And to tell you the truth, we are rather happy to wait for an excellent game, rather than being quickly served a mediocre game.