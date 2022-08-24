Hogwarts Legacy: Dark New Trailer for Avalanche RPG

Pushed back to the start of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy was a bit shy during Gamescom 2022. On the other hand, it offered us a new trailer that was more mysterious and dark than ever.

[Updated August 24, 2022 at 11:47 a.m.] Hogwarts Legacy promises a different kind of adventure in the Harry Potter universe. An open-world RPG that immerses us in the world of 19th century wizards, and invites us to forge our own history by moving from the classrooms of Hogwarts to the darkest and most dangerous dungeons of JK Rowling's universe. Needless to say, Hogwarts Legacy seems to be one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and although its release has been pushed back to February, it still has many fans around the world excited. can't wait to dive into one of the most popular worlds of pop culture. While waiting for its release, we invite you to discover the new images of the game that we could see during a colorful Gamescom opening night.

The most European of video game fairs returns for a 2022 edition for the first time in physics since 2019. Gamescom marked its opening on August 23 with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a great evening presented by Geoff Keighley and dedicated to future video game releases. However, among the prestigious exhibitors installed in Cologne, we were able to find a certain Warner Bros Games, which presented us with two of its next creations, Gotham Knights and especially Hogwarts Legacy. The latter was once again teased to us through a trailer dedicated to the Legacy of Sebastian Sallow, or more specifically, to the use of black magic in the wizarding world. Enough to satisfy our little budding Tom Riddle who would have the unforgivable spell easy.

Of course, it's the next-gen features of the Playstation 5 that are featured in this brand new trailer. The Sony console, which is always talked about a lot because of its permanent stock shortages, presents the contribution of its accessories to the game. We find there the mention of the haptic feedback (vibrations) of the DualSense controllers, but also the importance of the 3D surround sound offered by the Sony Pulse 3D headphones. Of course, next-gen consoles will be the best way to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy, offering technical capabilities that can support the graphical demands of a triple-A RPG.

When it comes to gameplay, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy leans towards the popular action-RPG formula. It will therefore be an open-world action adventure game set in the universe that has made us all dream so much since the publication of Harry Potter at the Sorcerer's Stone a little more ago now. 24 years old (which does not make us any younger). Of course, it will be difficult for this game to reproduce exactly the plot of JK Rowling's works, which is why it will be set in the 19th century, an era hitherto unexplored in the various works associated with the wizarding world.

On the plot side, the player will be immersed in the heart of the goblin rebellion, these little fellows that we are more used to seeing at Gringotts in books and films. Although little has been said on this point, we can only applaud the initiative to create an original story. The character will therefore face different types of opponents, from monsters to wizards, thanks to different combat techniques involving casting spells, potions, dodges and rolls. A bit like The Witcher but swapping the two swords for a magic wand. He also has the ability to combine his spells into different combos and finishers offering a bit of variety to what might have looked like, in our worst nightmares, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows gameplay. Except that Avalanche Studio knows its subject, and has been able to integrate different elements that can allow the player to diversify his style of play. We can thus use a whole range of pets and plants to help us in combat, in addition to casting spells and potions.

By adopting a role-playing aspect, Hogwarts Legacy naturally adopts gameplay elements of the RPG genre, especially in terms of player progression. The protagonist therefore gradually gains in power as his adventures progress, in particular by learning new spells in court or by making new potions. There are also hidden treasure caches all over the map, containing equipment of varying rarity that the player can use to level up their character. A little loot hunting side that will delight all RPG lovers.

Speaking of the famous British author, Avalanche Studio, the developer of Hogwarts Legacy, specifically clarified that JK Rowling had no involvement in the development of the game. Engine from Epic Games. This graphics engine will be the perfect way to portray the famous castle, as well as the Forbidden Forest and the village of Hogsmeade, all three of which will be present in the Hogwarts Legacy universe. There will also be courses in sorcery, potions, fantastic beasts to tame and much more.

First announced for 2022, Hogwarts Legacy finally saw its release postponed to February 10, 2023. A relatively anticipated announcement from players who were surprised at the pronounced discretion of the game as the last half of 2022 approached. A postponement justified by Warner Bros Games due to development difficulties related to the health crisis and a desire to provide a finished product, and worthy of the expectations of the many fans of the JK Rowling universe. And to tell you the truth, we are rather happy to wait for an excellent game, rather than being quickly served a mediocre game. The game will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.