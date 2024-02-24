“His case was extremely complex”: Didier Deschamps’ new teeth cost him a small fortune

The coach of the French football team paid an astronomical sum to resolve a serious tooth problem.

Since the end of his football career, Didier Deschamps has become a renowned and recognized coach very quickly in the profession, whether for his time at Juventus Turin, OM which he once again brought to the top of the League 1 and especially the French team, with which he became world champion in 2018. But being a coach means taking the spotlight, it is being constantly present during press conferences in front of the camera, it is also create a character and an image for his team and this image, Didier Deschamps had difficulty transmitting it because of a tooth problem.

The coach of the French team did not have perfect teeth when he became a coach and when the lists of players were announced at Clairefontaine or on TV, something could disturb the general public and even - let's say it - provoke some mockery. But everything changes in 2019: a few months after the Blues' coronation at the World Cup in Russia, the former midfielder suddenly appears with absolutely perfect "Colgate" teeth. Didier Deschamps will have had his teeth redone in the meantime. A common practice among stars and especially football stars, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo cannot say the opposite.

But how much could this intervention cost? Expensive, very expensive according to the various specialists interviewed. A dental assistant interviewed by TF1 a few years ago explained that the selector certainly used veneers “generally made of pure ceramic, a resistant material which optimally replaces enamel”.

To carry out this operation, several sessions are theoretically necessary for everything to become harmonious. Still according to specialists, such an intervention would have cost between 10,000 and 16,000 euros for Didier Deschamps, an amount which may have varied depending on the office and the prosthesis laboratory with which the dentist worked.

This amount advanced is undoubtedly underestimated, because for some dentists, the teeth have not been able to regain as much shine with veneers alone. “His case was extremely complex: numerous missing teeth, severe bruxism (repeated friction movement of the teeth, which can be caused by stress) and loss of vertical dimension,” explains one of them.

According to him, two operations could therefore be carried out. Retain certain teeth and replace missing ones with bridges or implants, but also lengthen teeth that are too short. This lengthening is achieved by attaching crowns to existing teeth. In a case like that of Didier Deschamps, suffering from severe bruxism, the gums must be remodeled because the teeth tend to move, dragging their supporting tissue. This entire process can cost from 25,000 to 40,000 euros, depending on the case and the firm.

Finally, the second option in the Didier Deschamps case could have consisted of "removing" all the remaining teeth to replace them with implants and a "device" attached to the implants: a complete bridge with a false resin gum", explains the dentist. All for the same cost as the previous option.