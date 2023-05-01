Here's why you should put a tea bag in your shoes – this stuff is awesome and money-saving

Surely you have noticed, especially in summer, that your shoes start to smell bad. Take the lead right now with this very simple yet brilliant trick.

Smelly shoes are often an irritating problem, as the smell also carries over to socks and feet. Smelly feet can also cause awkward social situations, when people wonder where the nasty smell that seems to be coming from your shoes is coming from.

Many people therefore regularly wash their shoes in the washing machine to eliminate odours. There is, however, a "shoe deodorant" that saves you time and effort. The shoes also stay dry, which means you don't have to wait for them to dry. It is also important to remember that some shoes do not hold up to machine or hand washing, hence the need to use other methods.

To perform this simple trick, you will need:

How to do ?