Here's where school uniform will be tested in 2024!

The experiment with wearing a uniform at school should start from the start of the school year in September 2024. Several cities have already expressed their interest in applying this test.

Identical outfit everywhere in France. The idea has come a long way and will be tested from the start of the next school year in September 2024, or even from spring for the most motivated cities. Indeed, the wearing of uniforms will make a comeback in schools, colleges and high schools in France through "a major experiment", even if the Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal has yet to give the final details of this operation. at the end of the week. One thing is certain, several cities and communities have already shown their interest in participating in this test phase.

The departments of Allier, Alpes-Maritimes and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region have already expressed their motivation. As for the municipalities, Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales), Reims (Marne) and Tourcoing (North) could be affected, if we are to believe information from France Info.

The city of Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) also volunteered for four establishments: “We have spoken with the different educational communities of these schools and we are operational to set up this experiment,” declared the mayor of the city, Christian Estrosi (Horizons) in a press release.

Talmont-Saint-Hilaire (Vendée), Metz (Moselle), Bry-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne), Poissy (Yvelines), Denain (Nord), Cusset (Allier) and Puteaux have also shown significant interest in with regard to this novelty desired by Gabriel Attal. Please note, the number of “tester” establishments and therefore the cities concerned will be limited, the measure being partly financed by the State.