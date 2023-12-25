Here's how to quickly connect to a Wi-Fi network without knowing the password - it's legal

Have you ever been somewhere, needed the Internet, but didn't have the password to connect to the network? However, there are solutions to connect without a password and they are completely legal.

In our digital age, where an Internet connection is often essential, being without Wi-Fi access can be more than just an inconvenience. Sometimes a Wi-Fi network is available but we don't have the password. Fortunately, there are solutions to still connect. We are not talking about piracy but about completely legal solutions. Whether you are in a café, a library or at a friend's house, these techniques will allow you to access the Internet legally. Two of them require access to the Wi-Fi router and do not always work but are worth knowing.

The first method is to use the WPS of the Wi-Fi router you want to connect to. WPS Kesako? WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) is a network security feature designed to make it easier to connect devices to a Wi-Fi network without having to enter a complex password. It comes in the form of a button (called WPS) present on Wi-Fi routers and allowing you to automatically establish a secure connection automatically. To connect to a Wi-Fi network via WPS, the modem or router must have this function. If so, the WPS button is usually on the front or back of the device. To establish the connection, follow these steps:

1. On the phone, open the Settings app.2. Go to Networks and Internet.3. Select Wi-Fi.4. Tap Advanced Settings.5. Press WPS Button.6. After that, press the WPS button on the modem or router for a few seconds. The connection will be done automatically. If the phone does not have WPS, you can download a third-party application that allows this connection.

The second method is logging in via a QR code. This function is available in most current modems and routers. Check that the Wi-Fi router you want to connect to has a QR code on one of its faces (it's usually behind or below) and follow these steps:

1. On the phone, open the camera app.2. Point the phone at the QR code of the modem or router.3. The phone will scan the code and display a pop-up window with network information.4. Tap Connect. The connection will be done automatically.

Finally the last method is to connect via another phone that is already connected to the same network. To establish the connection, follow these steps:

1. On the already connected phone, open the Settings app.2. Go to Networks and Internet.3. Select Wi-Fi.4. Tap the name of the network you want to connect to.5. Tap Share.

The phone will display a pop-up window with network information.

On the phone that wants to connect, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app.2. Go to Networks and Internet.3. Select Wi-Fi.4. Tap the name of the network you want to connect to.5. Look for the option to connect via QR so you can scan it with your phone's camera. Another way is to directly open your phone's camera and scan the network's QR. The connection will be done automatically.