Here's how to make a glass shower enclosure spotless

Here's how to get a spotless glass shower enclosure back in no time. We give you some practical cleaning tips.

Prepare to be amazed, as we're going to show you how to make your glass shower screen dazzling like never before, and that without spending a fortune! If you thought a long, relaxing shower only left you feeling clean and fresh, think again! This relaxation comes at a cost to your poor shower screen. But don't panic, we've got THE miracle solution to make your wall impeccably clean. Here's what you'll need:

And here's how to go about it:

Step 1/ Add equal parts white vinegar and water to a spray bottle. Tip: Save your old cleaning sprays for reuse!

Step 2/ Add a teaspoon of dishwashing liquid to the sprayer.

Step 3/ Spray the solution on the shower wall and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Step 4/ After 15 minutes, use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the shower wall. Need a stronger remedy? Opt for a magic sponge.

Step 5/ Rinse and dry well.

If you see cloudy stains on your shower door, chances are they are hard water stains. These stains are caused when the water contains high levels of "hard" minerals such as magnesium, calcium and iron. These hard waters leave white spots on the glass. Luckily, these stains can be easily removed with the same solution mentioned above. A word of advice: it is best to regularly remove these types of stains to avoid permanent damage.

What about greasy soap scum on your shower wall or elsewhere in the shower? Use the vinegar recipe mentioned above or opt for a specific bathroom cleaner, such as The Pink Stuff bathroom foam. You do not have any? Mix baking soda with water until it forms a paste, and use a good sponge to give the cleaning a helping hand.

Quick Tip: Your shower screen will stay cleaner longer if you get into the habit of drying it after every shower.