Here it all starts September 8, 2022: Solal's secret revealed (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 483 of Here it all begins this Thursday, Solal proves that he hasn't doped and must reveal his secret. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 8, 2022, following doping rumors that agitate the Institute, Emmanuel summons Solal to submit him to a saliva test. This is ultimately negative. Tom remains convinced that he doped during the exam and pushed him during the swamp party. Solal is obliged to reveal to him that he suffers from epilepsy and that he had to take his treatment during the Institute competition. However, he wanted to keep it a secret, for fear that people's view of him would change and he would be fired. He remains furious with Axel and doesn't want to see him anymore.

At the same time, in episode 483 of Here it all begins on the TF1 TV program this Thursday, Hortense discovers with horror that she is going to provide Double A service with her sister. Vic then asks him that their relations be more peaceful, without success. Faced with Hortense's hostility, her little sister steals her hair from her brush to deposit it in her preparations. When Theo reprimands Hortense, she accuses Vic, but the leader of Double A doesn't want to hear it: if she makes another mistake like this, she will be banned from his squad.

Finally, Lisandro asks Anaïs to help him in a role-playing game for the first years in Here it all begins on Thursday, September 8. If Anaïs plays a particularly difficult client, Samia does not disassemble and proves herself. When David tries the same exercise, he shows much less professionalism, openly laughing at everything, which absolutely does not please the room teacher. Subsequently, David does not fail to criticize Lisandro in front of Anaïs, who criticizes him for not taking anything seriously.