Here it all starts on September 5, 2022: a new couple? (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. What will happen in Here it all starts next week on TF1? The plot summary in advance, and with spoilers.

In the episodes of Here it all begins broadcast from September 5 on TF1, a new romance could see the light of day at the Institute. Gaëtan will indeed gradually fall under the spell of Salomé. He will even try to seduce the student of the Master who helps him at the Coffee Shop. But is this crush mutual? Nothing is less certain, since the young woman has chained the disappointments in love lately. For his part, Tony wants to contact Laetitia.

For his part, Tom comes out of the emergency room in Here it all begins, from Monday. Fortunately, he does not suffer from any physical sequelae of his attack. However, he remains convinced that Axel pushed and injured him, which Teyssier's nephew denies. They argue, however, and Axel risks the disciplinary council. Teyssier's nephew and Jasmine decide to investigate, and will end up discovering that a student is taking pills... Faced with the attitude of the 2nd years, the director of the Institute makes a radical decision: the old promo will follow pastry classes with the new promotion.

Finally, tensions are still present between Hortense and her sister. Vic fails during chef Armand and lies to Greg and Eliott on the one hand, then Clotilde, in order to get a good grade and pass the recipe. Both parties eventually discover the truth, however. Also in Here it all starts on the TF1 TV program next week, chef Cardone is back to replace Landiras, absent for a masterclass. For her part, Anaïs will continue to be troubled by David's presence at the Institute.