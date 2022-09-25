Here it all starts on September 26, 2022: Tony, Kelly's father? Spoilers

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the next episodes of Here it all begins from Monday, September 26, Kelly asks Tony to take a paternity test. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here everything starts from Monday, September 26, 2022, Teyssier demands that Anaïs take Salomé as second for the ephemeral restaurant, despite the tensions that persist between the two friends. Anaïs also wants to finish an unfinished recipe from her brother and deserts her brigade to ask for help from David, who hides a film of his brother's death on his computer. Lisandro summons his girlfriend not to see David anymore, otherwise he will make sure to kick him out of the Institute. Anaïs and David will however continue their Cap/Pas Cap, which is becoming more and more risky. Salome decides to investigate David.

Louis continues to terrorize his students by making them work in deplorable conditions on episode 495 of ITC on TV Monday. Solal goes to complain about it to Claire, who reports everything to Antoine and Emmanuel. She asks for the dismissal of her son but does not manage to obtain it. However, Emmanuel warns the young chef Guinot: at the slightest incident, he fires him from the teaching team. Louis will also notice that Livio is getting closer to Charlene and will not fail to penalize the student.

Finally, Kelly is determined to find out who her father is. Laetitia assures her that her parent is called Thomas, but the young woman does not want to hear anything. She then asks Tony to carry out a paternity test to find out for sure. Learning it, Laetitia will be furious.