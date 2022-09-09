Here it all starts on September 12, 2022: Ethan under pressure (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the episodes of Here it all begins for the week of September 12, 2022, Ethan is put under pressure by his mother but also by Axel who knows his secret. Summaries in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all starts from September 12, 2022, Ethan's destiny will once again attract attention. The young man, son of chef Cardone, is still under so much pressure from his mother. Added to this is Axel who asks him to assume that he is doping. Questioned by his uncle, Axel will however choose to cover his classmate. In return, he asks her to do everything possible to wean herself off. Ethan promises and decides to do his mea culpa after Sami. But it is difficult for him to deal with urges, especially when he faces his mother in class. Despite his promise to Axel, Ethan will again take doping products...

Also in the ITC episodes on TF1's TV program next week, a new arrival will upset the balance of the Institute's annex. The old Gaissac house was previously inhabited by girl students and Gaëtan as a chaperone. This will no longer be the case from Monday since a young master's student from Italy is moving in! And obviously, he turns all heads, even Salomé, which particularly bothers Gaëtan, who dithers at the idea of ​​asking her out. Next week, however, the young man will take his courage in both hands and start.

Finally, in the next episodes of Here it all begins, the old relationship between Anaïs and David will gradually fade. It is first Enzo who surprises them talking together. But, then, it is Lisandro himself who will ask his companion for an explanation. Anaïs ends up assuming but Lisandro would prefer that she be honest with him rather than having to confront her systematically. The arrival of David, former boyfriend of Anaïs, seems in any case to raise a lot of questions within the couple!