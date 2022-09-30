Here it all starts on October 3, 2022: the truth about Mathieu's death (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the next episodes of ITC from Monday, October 3, 2022, Anaïs discovers the truth about the death of her brother. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In the next episodes of Here it all begins, broadcast from Monday October 3, 2022 on TF1, Anaïs discovers the truth about the death of her brother. David had challenged them to swim as far as possible, which ultimately resulted in Mathieu drowning. David was only able to save Anaïs. At the same time, Anaïs and Salomé reconcile. However, the latter advises her friend to distance herself from David and admits that he is responsible for Mathieu's death. She decides not to see him again.

At the same time, in ITC from Monday, the notary finds in a safe a letter from Auguste Armand addressed to his hidden son. But Louis is convinced that his father never wrote such a letter, but Rose and Clotilde are formal and recognize the handwriting. The two women promise their half-brother to always be there for him.

Finally, in Here it all starts on October 3, Samia refuses to be in a relationship with Ethan. But the chemistry is stronger and, in the kitchen, they end up kissing passionately until Claire surprises them. At the same time, the tension between Theo and Axel rises, while Kelly searches for the truth about her father's identity.