Here it all starts on October 17, 2022: Theo rejects Vic (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the next episodes of Here it all begins, broadcast from Monday, October 17, 2022, Théo rejects Vic's advances. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In the episodes of Here it all begins broadcast from Monday October 17, 2022 on TF1, Théo has a hard time digesting having been demoted from Double A and continues to stand up to his father. Constance struggles to patch up her husband and son, who plans to go to Paris. Vic then convinces the Institute's nurse to lie to Theo by dangling the job of head of Double A upon Emmanuel's return, to prevent him from leaving the area. Vic then takes the opportunity to get closer to Theo and kisses him. But the young man rejects her. However, this risks putting the Circle in danger... And how will Theo react when he learns of his mother's lie?

At the same time, the relationship between Charlène and Louis continues to deteriorate when the young woman takes her role as chef of the ephemeral restaurant particularly to heart. Her fiancé, who wants to spend more time with her, does not listen to her when she tells him about her day. The tension will continue to rise within the couple in the next episodes of ITC.

Finally, the competition between Ethan and Samia continues in Here it all starts from Monday, October 17, 2022. David has however noticed what was happening between them and denigrates the young woman to make his comrade react and obtain confidences, which works perfectly. David will also trap Deva, the tension between the two students is at its height. Billie will be pressured and angry at a customer.