Here it all starts on October 10, 2022: Theo wants to join the Circle (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Here everything starts from Monday, October 10, 2022, the tension between Theo, his father and Axel culminates. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In the next episodes of Here it all begins broadcast from Monday, October 10, 2022, Vic insists that Theo join the Circle, unsuccessfully at first. Afterwards, Billie and Vic meet Chief Ferigno, a former Circle member. They learn that it was dissolved by the chief Auguste Armand and Emmanuel Teyssier. At the same time, the tension between Emmanuel and his son rises a notch, while Medhi, back, reconciles with Hortense. While Theo realizes that it is still his father who manipulates him, and the young man decides to join the Circle. In the next episodes, the tension will peak between Théo and Axel, until the latter is injured...

At the same time at the Institute, Kelly sinks into her unhappiness and even shows herself to be insolent in class with Louis. The latter turns to Laetitia and Salomé, who admit to him that she had a bad time meeting her biological father. In Here it all starts on Monday, October 10, 2022, the teacher is then understanding with his student, believing that he has experienced the same thing as her, which Kelly denies as a whole. Louis will then push her to use her anger. At the same time, Charlène shines in the kitchen alongside Livio, creating tension with Louis.

Also in ITC from next week, David is allowed to resume classes at the Institute. Chef Guinot then decides to have the first-year and second-year students work in pairs. David finds himself working with Deva. The collaboration goes badly and will lead to several passes of arms. Finally, in the next episodes of Here it all begins, a championship will take place at the Institute.