Here it all starts on August 29, 2022: place for the competition (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the episodes of Here it all begins for the week of August 29, 2022, the entrance exam to the Institute occupies everyone's mind. Summaries in advance and spoilers.

In Here everything starts from August 29, 2022, the entrance examination to the Institute is in full swing. The school is facing a particularly large influx of candidates this year after the spotlight of the various competitions won this year. There are three times more candidates this year than last year! In fact, candidates are less likely to join the Institute than in previous years, which is particularly stressful for Solal and Axel. Moreover, Axel will pass the first test of accuracy. Will he join the Institute or will he fail? In any case, one thing is certain, Ethan Cardone risks putting a spoke in his wheels on his mother's orders.

Also in the episodes of ITC on the TF1 TV program next week, Hortense will be surprised to see a very special candidate for the Institute entrance examination. Indeed, it is none other than her little sister Victorine (who calls herself Vic). The two young women couldn't be more opposite of each other. If Vic is down to earth, Hortense is, she lunar and first degree. The only thing she shares in common is cooking. But when the two sisters are going to have to work together at the Institute, things aren't necessarily going to go well because Hortense and Victorine don't necessarily get along very well.

Finally, in the next episodes of Here it all begins, things could turn out for the best between Tony and Laetitia. After the Institute secretary decides to push him away, she now seems more inclined to accept his advances. It must be said that Clothilde's remarks about her supposed nymphomania had quite upset her. It now remains to be seen whether Tony and Laetitia will form a happy couple or not.