Here it all starts October 6, 2022: Kelly contacts her father (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In ITC Thursday, October 6, 2022, Kelly contacts Thomas, her father. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all starts Thursday, October 6, 2022, Anaïs recovers from her emotions of the day before and explains herself to Lisandro. She assures him that she did not wish to die, but that she no longer found meaning in her current life. Later, David confesses his feelings to her, which upsets the young woman. Salomé then encourages him to resume his position as chef of the master's restaurant. The customers are delighted and Teyssier is flabbergasted when he discovers that the brigade is run by Anaïs, who asks him for a second chance after confessing her past to him. Rose decides to keep Anaïs, against the director's advice. The young woman then confides to Salomé that she is not clear about her feelings for Lisandro and David: she will make her decision the next day.

In parallel, in ITC on the TV program of TF1 on Thursday, Kelly is disappointed with the result of paternity test and decides to contact her father, Thomas Lacroix. During her research, she discovers that he is a well-known baker and that his lab is right next to the Institute. Kelly wonders about her mother's silence, while Lionel thinks that she certainly had good reasons to hide this kind of information from him. However, he encourages her to contact him. Thomas admits to her that he has an availability the next day to meet her. When Laetitia finds out, she warns her daughter: he wanted her to have an abortion and never wanted to meet her during these 18 years.

Finally, in Here it all begins on October 6, Vic plans to integrate Theo into their circle, but Samia refuses. However, she found in the secret room a cookbook of former students and Billie, Vic and Samia meet at the end of the day. Theo offers Vic to help him in the kitchen for the evening service, but Vic is forced to refuse to go to the meeting of the circle, which the chef of Double A categorically refuses. During their meeting, Billie, Vic and Samia decide to inscribe one of their secrets in a ballot box to ensure that none of them reveal the existence of the circle to anyone.