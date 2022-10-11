Here it all starts October 12, 2022: Louis manipulates Kelly (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. On the next episode of ITC on TV on Wednesday, October 12, Louis lies to Kelly about his father to cheer her up. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here everything begins on October 12, 2022, Théo begins to have doubts about his collaboration with his father, who does not fail to take his son high. At the same time, Enzo plans to leave the Circle upon learning of Theo's departure. In the kitchen, the Double A chef is distracted and Axel warns him, before defending him in front of the manager. When she has heard everything, Vic takes the opportunity to unite Theo against his father but also his cousin. She lies by making him believe that Emmanuel would have preferred to make the dessert of the Madrid salon with Axel to bring him back to his camp and to the Cercle.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday's episode of ITC on TF1's TV program, Louis, stung by Kelly's reflection two days earlier, gives the second-year students a more difficult exercise. He does not fail to display the student in front of the others and then to provoke her. Louis then reveals to her that Thomas failed the contest of the Institute at the same age as Kelly, and assures her that her father is jealous of her. The young woman is remotivated and shines in class. When she learns what happened, Salomé learns and discovers that Kelly's father never passed the Institute exam, and that he therefore manipulated Kelly... for the help in the kitchen.

Finally, Olivia is convinced that Joachim has feelings for her in Here it all begins on Wednesday October 12. She entrusts her theory to Claire, who expresses doubts. The Listrac chef decides to confront the craftsman directly... who confirms to her that he is not the author of this word. Joachim then puts forward the idea that a student could have written a declaration of love to another student. By learning it, Samia understands that Ethan wrote this note against her. The young woman completely overwhelms him, still determined to focus solely on her studies.