Here it all starts October 11, 2022: Olivia has a secret admirer (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the next episode of Here it all begins, broadcast on Tuesday, Olivia wonders if Joachim is not her secret admirer. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all starts on October 11, 2022, Emmanuel has to make a unique dessert for the pastry fair in Madrid. He needs a second. When the other students find out, they are convinced that Enzo or Medhi can do the trick. At the same time, Constance then complains about the catastrophic atmosphere between Theo and Axel, and asks her husband to be closer to her son. Finally, Emmanuel asks his son to help him with his new dessert, as equals. For his part, Vic shines in class thanks to a recipe from Le Cercle and advice from Théo. Hortense's sister is determined to expand the Circle and wants to recruit Enzo. She convinces him by telling him that the leader of Double A is part of the secret society. But Theo ends up confessing to Vic that he is leaving the Circle.

At the same time, in ITC on the TF1 TV program on Tuesday, Joachim finds a love note in chef Listrac's knife case and gives it to Olivia, convinced that she has dropped it. She is convinced that this statement comes from Claire, and does not fail to flirt with her ex. But her hopes are quickly dashed, since the chef Guinot is not the author of the message, and she is not ready to get back into a relationship. By the end of the day, Joachim is drowning Olivia in compliments about her teaching methods. The teacher wonders: Is Joachim her secret admirer?

Finally, Deva hasn't slept all night because of David's absence. The atmosphere within the pair is electric. In the middle of preparation, David is not convinced and changes the recipe at the last moment, against Deva's advice. But the chef Guinot salutes the spirit of initiative. Deva is furious that the work is not rewarded.