Here it all starts from September 9, 2022: Ethan drilled up to date? (spoiler)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 484 of Here it all starts this Friday, Axel and Jasmine are on the trail of Ethan who is hiding something. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 9, 2022, Tom is not angry: he absolutely wants to find the person responsible for his aggression. He asks Emmanuel Teyssier to have all the students and even the teachers tested. Teyssier, meanwhile, refuses. However, Tom has not said his last word. Neither does Axel. He notices that Ethan has been very irascible lately. Similarly, the son Cardone trembles a lot during the tests. Axel decides to act when he sees that Ethan wickedly rejects Samia who simply wanted to help him. He hatches a plan with Jasmine to be able to search her things. He suspects that Ethan is doping himself with the drugs he had found. These have side effects like irritability and restlessness. And indeed, Axel did find doping drugs in Ethan's belongings. However, Cardone strongly denies doping. Axel promises him not to let go until he assumes.

At the same time, in episode 484 of Here it all begins on the TF1 TV program this Friday, Salomé still can't believe that Anaïs knows David, the new first-year student who thinks everything is allowed. Anaïs goes to find him and discovers that he had fun cutting up his jeans at the level of the rear end to make her laugh. It is precisely at this moment that Lisandro arrives, which bothers Anaïs a lot. But his companion saw none of this, fortunately. A little later in the episode, David asks her why she isn't as funny as before. She ends up telling him that she is in a relationship with Iñesta and she also reminds him that they haven't seen each other for a long time. Finally, she tells Salomé that David was her first boyfriend, which surprises her all the more!

Finally, Billie begins to fantasize about Joachim, who works as a technician on the premises of the institute. Convinced that she can convince him to go out with her, the young student pulls out all the stops for him. She makes him believe that she has an electrical problem in her room when she has simply unscrewed one of her bulbs. His goal: to make advances to him to go out with him! But Billie hits a wall, Joachim warns her that he already has someone. Elliott confirms: Joachim is in a relationship with Clotilde Armand! Impressed, Billie even goes so far as to congratulate Clotilde because she is in a relationship with someone much younger than her.