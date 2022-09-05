Here it all starts from September 6, 2022: Axel investigates (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 481 of Here it all begins, Axel investigates to try to clear himself of Tom's accusations. He finds an important clue. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here It All Begins on September 6, 2022, Tom and the second year students decided to make it clear that they don't like being associated with the first years. In pairs during the pastry class, they knowingly sabotage their partner's preparations. Tom, meanwhile, seeks to provoke Axel to show that he is indeed violent. Convinced that it was Axel who attacked him, Tom succeeds in knocking him out of his hinges. Axel quits class rather than turn violent. He is summoned to Emmanuel's office and receives a warning. Teyssier warns: at the next warning, he will convene a disciplinary council and will personally request his dismissal. Axel decides to investigate the true identity of Tom's attacker to show that he is not responsible. Thanks to Tony, he finds a big clue: a tablet of medicine that fell on the spot during the attack. These are banned drugs, a derivative of amphetamines used by doped athletes but also by students to improve their performance. Are Axel and Jasmine on Solal's trail?

Also in episode 481 of ITC, on Tuesday's TF1 TV program, Ethan is again under fire from his mother's pressure. Indeed, the pastry chef does not accept that her son can be anything other than first in his promotion. And his performances during the first pastry class are not enough for him. A little later, Ethan returns to training alone in the kitchen. He is joined by Samia and the two students share a moment together which is quickly interrupted by Cardone. "You are here to work, not to chat!" she exclaims. How long will Ethan be willing to put up with this? To be continued in the next episode !

Finally, in the episode of Here it all begins on Tuesday September 6, Theo returns to Double A after a visit to London which allowed him to test new things. The young chef of the establishment does not understand that his own creations have been replaced by the old dishes of Auguste Armand. Clotilde insists: this is Auguste Armand's restaurant after all. Théo announces to the first-year students that he intends to recruit a clerk among their class. While Billie isn't enthusiastic at all, Victorine is very interested. She chooses to flatter Theo to try to get the job. But the chef rebuffs her: "flattery doesn't work with me". The message got through!