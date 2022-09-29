Here it all starts from September 30, 2022: the terrible truth about David (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 499 of Here it all begins on Friday, September 30, Salomé learns the terrible truth about David. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 30, 2022, Anaïs announces her desire to name the ephemeral restaurant "Le Rocher Blanc", which makes David very uncomfortable. Indeed, we understand that the Rocher Blanc beach is the place where Anaïs' brother drowned six years ago... David tries to dissuade the young woman from reliving these painful memories but she insists. Salomé, for her part, tries to understand what is happening but comes up against an almost aggressive David on the subject. She then decides to carry out her investigation and, in David's room, discovers a video of the day of the death of Mathieu, Anaïs' brother. She is caught red-handed by David who, pushed to the limit, reveals to her that he is responsible for her death...

At the same time, in episode 499 of Here it all begins on September 30, David announces to Anaïs that he still has feelings for her. A conversation witnessed by Charlène who decides to transmit, with all the pettiness that characterizes her, the information to Lisandro Iñesta. The room teacher of the Institute then goes to see David whom he finds in the kitchens when he has been dismissed for ten days. Lisandro loses patience with the young man's insolence and threatens him with his fist. They are separated by Anaïs who asks what fly stung her former companion...

Finally, Samia and Ethan hunker down at the Institute. The two students, who seemed to have made a sexual bet, end up sleeping together. Also in ITC episode 499, Vic, Billie and Samia continue their quest to resurrect the secret circle of cooks at the Institute. In order to extend their influence, they set their sights on a third-year student in the person of Enzo. Rather interested at first, the young man ends up not going to the meeting because Lionel made fun of him. The three members of the Cercle then deliberate on the way forward. Against the advice of his two comrades, Vic announces his desire to recruit Théo Teyssier. She promises not to do it, after Samia and Billie refuse, but we can imagine that she might do it!