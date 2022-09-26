Here it all starts from September 27, 2022: Anaïs sinks (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 496 of Here it all begins on Tuesday, September 27, Anaïs remains obsessed with her dessert and continues to sink in with Chef Meyer. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 27, 2022, Anaïs continues to stubbornly search for her dessert while her brigade needs her help during the service. His teammates even begin to complain to Chef Meyer who remonstrates with him. Anaïs, however, remains obsessed with the dessert she wants to make in homage to her deceased brother. He should have become a cook if he hadn't had an accident. He had planned to create a dessert inspired by Anaïs. The young chef wants to carry out this recipe which obsesses her but she can't find the key. David offers him to face his greatest fear again in order to overcome this sticking point. Knowing her to be claustrophobic, he locks her in the cold room and cuts the power in the restaurant. He turns it back on later when Lisandro is looking at what's wrong with his mixer. In fact, the professor hurts his finger... Anaïs apologizes flatly and explains to him that she and David are responsible for this power cut. He warns her: Teyssier and Miriel are looking for the person responsible and could well fire him.

In parallel, in episode 496 of Here it all begins on September 27, Kelly and Tony again share a moment of closeness to the saltworks. He also tells her that he would be very happy if the paternity test was positive. The result arrives during the day and... unfortunately, it is negative! Kelly is at the bottom of the hole. She hoped so much to discover the true identity of her father! Laëtitia imagines that she will now be able to put all that behind her, but Kelly insists: she now wants to meet Thomas, her mother's companion at the time. Furious, Laëtitia criticizes Tony for having given her daughter false hopes and asks him to leave their lives.

Finally, preparing for Charlène and Louis' wedding creates tension in the couple. Charlène wants to organize a big party in a dream location while Louis, for his part, would prefer to party at the Institute. The fiancée finds that Louis is close to his money on the issue. She forces him to book the place she has chosen because he is the one who wanted to get married. New chef Guinot is also under fire as a teacher. But during the next lesson, Louis manages to be enough of a pedagogue that even Solal appreciates. The timing is also perfect because Claire and Emmanuel come to audition his students to find out if they should fire him or not. A new test passed by Louis!