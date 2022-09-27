Here it all starts from September 27, 2022: a breakup at the institute (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 497 of Here it all begins on Wednesday, September 28, Lisandro announces to Anaïs her wish to break up. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 28, 2022, Anaïs and David risk a lot after the power cut that injured Lisandro. The young squad leader makes him promise not to say anything to save David from being fired. However, during a pedagogical council, Emmanuel Teyssier announces his desire to dismiss both David and Anaïs for ten days. To save his companion's place at the ephemeral restaurant, Lisandro affirms that only David is responsible. The sanction falls, David is expelled ten days and will miss the start of the first year students. Anaïs, meanwhile, is furious and wants to know which student let them go to the teaching staff. She attacks Salomé violently then Rose announces to her that it is thanks to Lisandro that she kept her place. Furious, Anaïs will hold Lisandro to account. The tone rises between them and Lisandro ends up telling him that he can't take it anymore. "It's over. I want us to separate".

At the same time, in episode 497 of Here it all begins on September 28, the service is tense at noon at the Double A. Chef Théo is extremely meticulous and demanding with his clerks and always seeks perfection, even if it means putting the service different late dishes. Axel opposes Theo's demands to try to make him understand that he is delaying everyone and that the customers are getting impatient. The tone rises again between the two men facing Constance and Emmanuel who is beginning to wonder if his son is not taking the big head and creating a less than stellar reputation.

Finally, everything is better for Louis since the inspection of his course went well the day before. He will also thank Billie who renews her compliments. The young woman appreciates his lessons and lets him know. In the same way, he receives the praises of Livio who is squarely part of the "fanclub" of Auguste Armand. Louis offers to show him how he cooks his father's recipes. Livio is thrilled! For her part, Claire hopes to bury the hatchet with her son before the wedding is organized. Louis and Charlène are also making progress on this point since they will soon be visiting the estate that caught the eye of the young woman.