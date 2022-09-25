Here it all starts from September 23, 2022: Salomé and Anaïs, the breakup (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 494 of Here it all begins on Friday, September 23, Anaïs is furious with Salomé for having betrayed her. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here everything begins on September 23, 2022, Lisandro announces to Anaïs that he is aware of Mathieu's death. While the young woman is devastated, her boyfriend asks her about a possible affair with David. Anaïs is furious at this misplaced fit of jealousy, but she is above all furious with Salomé who betrayed her. She does not want to see her again and makes her pay during the preparation for the test. Meanwhile, the classroom teacher confronts David about the incident the day before with Charlene, but also about his relationship with Anaïs. The ordeal of the ephemeral restaurant is coming to an end, and chef Meyer decides to reward Anaïs. The latter is ready to take advantage of this to take revenge on Salomé.

At the same time, in episode 494 of Here it all begins on September 23, Claire is distraught at Louis' attitude and asks Olivia for advice. Her ex convinces her to stand up to her son. In class, Chief Guinot orders the 2nd year students to refuse to work all night with Louis. The latter demands that Jasmine stay longer than the duration of the class if necessary, which the student refuses, citing Claire. Louis complains about it to Charlene, who gets angry and accuses him of complaining about his mother for nothing.

Finally, Kelly finds that her mother behaves strangely in Here it all begins, on the TF1 TV program this Friday. She wonders in particular about her relationship with Tony. The latter once again declares his feelings to Laetitia, who nevertheless prefers that they remain friends. He then confides in Kelly, admitting to her in particular that he had imagined that she could be his daughter, which Laetitia denied. This announcement upsets the young woman and wonders about her paternity.